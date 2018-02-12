The Better Sleep Council launches new sleep blog on BetterSleep.org

News release

ALEXANDRIA, VA – February 13, 2018 – To continue helping consumers start every day with a good night’s sleep, the Better Sleep Council (BSC), the consumer-education arm of the International Sleep Products Association, is unveiling the Better Sleep Council Blog on February 13.

The blog will serve as a resource to educate and enlighten consumers about sleep, the sleep environment and the value of a good mattress – with engaging posts filled with everything from light-hearted looks at the challenges of sleeping with a partner who snores (or tosses and turns!), to in-depth pieces on how a lack of sleep can harm health. Content on the blog will tap into the BSC’s vast industry knowledge and expertise, along with featuring insights from BSC spokesperson Lissa Coffey, a lifestyle, relationship and wellness expert; and BSC consultant, Terry Cralle, R.N, a certified sleep educator and the author of two books on sleep, including Sleeping Your Way to the Top.

“We understand that consumers are struggling to get the restorative sleep they need, so it’s important for them to have an unbiased resource that shares advice on how to sleep better,” said Mary Helen Rogers, vice president of marketing and communications for ISPA. “Our new blog will help consumers identify ways to can improve their attitude towards sleep and their sleep environment, so they can get a better night’s rest.”

A few of the first blog posts include:

5 Kitchen Cures for Insomnia

A Good Night’s Rest Each Day Will Keep the Heartache Away

Hearts? Flowers? Nahhh. Let’s Talk About Sleep.

Namaste Your Way to Better Sleep with Bedtime Yoga

To read these and additional blog posts, visit bettersleep.org/blog.

About the BSC

The Better Sleep Council is the consumer-education arm of the International Sleep Products Association, the trade association for the mattress industry. With decades invested in improving sleep quality, the BSC educates consumers on the link between sleep and health, and the role of the sleep environment, primarily through www.bettersleep.org, partner support and consumer outreach.

