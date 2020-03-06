It’s That Time Again

The Better Sleep Council has big plans for Better Sleep Month in May. Here’s how you can participate

The Better Sleep Council, the consumer education arm of the International Sleep Products Association, is preparing for Better Sleep Month this May with a variety of activities planned to help consumers make the sleep-health-mattress connection throughout the month.

Here’s what to look forward to and share with consumers:

The State of America’s Sleep — Part 2! The BSC will share research into who sleeps well and why and also will look at how this year’s results compare with last year’s survey.

Throughout May, the BSC will provide fresh sleep-related content and insights from the BSC’s sleep experts, Terry Cralle and Ellen Wermter, board certified family nurse practitioner, as well as lifestyle expert Lissa Coffey.

The BSC will be super social. Follow the BSC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and share its posts. Throughout the month, the BSC also will partner with social media influencers to share the story of sleep and help everyone start every day with a good night’s sleep.

For more information on how you can participate in this year’s Better Sleep Month activities and to get the latest details, visit BetterSleep.org/Blog or SleepSavvyMagazine.com or check upcoming issues of the Shop Talk by Sleep Savvy e-newsletter.