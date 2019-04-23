To celebrate May’s Better Sleep Month, the Better Sleep Council kicks off PR campaign to share sleep advice through the eyes of children

This May, the Better Sleep Council, the consumer-education arm of the International Sleep Products Association, is taking a renewed look at sleep — through the eyes of the world’s best sleepers — young children. The “Sleep Like a Kid” campaign is in honor of May’s Better Sleep Month and is part of the BSC’s ongoing mission to reinforce the importance of a good night’s sleep for children of all ages.

The lighthearted “Sleep Like a Kid” campaign will build on the idea that kids are famous for having an easier time falling asleep and staying asleep than their adult counterparts.

“When it comes to sleep, children do a much better job and have better bedtime habits than adults,” said Mary Helen Rogers, vice president of marketing and communications for ISPA. “We asked kids questions that adults typically ask themselves, like ‘Do you ever bring work to bed?’ and sillier questions, such as ‘How do you check for monsters under the bed?’ We really want to learn from these kids and maybe rediscover our younger selves by hearing their sleep advice. This campaign is designed to resonate with our core consumers while still engaging a broader audience with its humor and simple approach.”

The BSC is offering consumers various ways to get involved in Better Sleep Month this year, such as:

Get tips on how to truly sleep like a kid through posts on the BSC’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels

Read partnering lifestyle/parent bloggers’ sleep-related content, including a guest blog post from Better Sleep Month spokeswoman and family nurse practitioner Ellen Wermter (See story below.)

Take the Better Bed Quizzz ( BetterBedQuiz.org ).

To participate, share the BSC's blog, as well as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter posts, on your store's social media channels.

To learn more, visit BetterSleep.org.

Meet Ellen Wermter

As part of May’s Better Sleep Month, sleep professional Ellen Wermter will offer her expertise in support of the Better Sleep Council’s campaign, “Sleep Like a Kid.”

Wermter is a board-certified family nurse practitioner who works at Charlottesville Neurology and Sleep Medicine with Christopher Winter in Charlottesville, Virginia.

She is a dedicated sleep professional certified in cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia patients. In addition to her clinical work, she is a regular contributor to media about the science of sleep and healthy rest. Her expertise has been featured in publications such as Reader’s Digest and OurHealth, and blogs such as the Fleet Feet Sports performance blog.