BIA Donates Beds to Children for Christmas

Bedding Industries of America is working with the University of the Cumberlands to give 24 underprivileged children in Whitley County new mattresses in time for the Christmas holiday.

This is the second year that BIA is contributing to the university’s Mountain Outreach ministry and partnership with the B Squad Project. The North Brunswick, New Jersey-based company was introduced to the charity by long-time friend and business partner, David Mandelbaum.

“I’ve known David for over 25 years, so when he came to me last year about donating mattresses to children in need, I felt like it perfectly aligned with BIA’s goal of giving back,” said Stuart Carlitz, president and chief executive officer of BIA. “We are dedicated to helping communities, big and small, around the U.S., and this was a great opportunity for us to make Christmastime magical for numerous families in Kentucky. Not many people know this, but many families are in need of beds, which is why we made it part of our mission to get involved with causes like this.”

Each year, BIA makes it a priority to contribute to charitable causes. Prior to its work with University of the Cumberlands, the company donated hundreds of mattresses to Beds for Kids, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based non-profit group that provides beds to children and their families in need.

During the pandemic, BIA was one of the first companies in New Jersey that switched gears to help medical professionals who couldn’t find supplies. The company produced and donated about 40,000 masks to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

The company is an annual sponsor of Ante4Autism, the annual charity poker tournament that coincides with the Winter Las Vegas Market. It also donates 5,000 trees worldwide with Evertreen, an organization that offers a global platform for companies to plant trees and track them via satellite, creating jobs for people in eight countries throughout Africa, South America and Asia, while contributing to deforestation in these areas.

“I can’t express adequately how impactful this gift is to the B Squad Project. The funds they would normally spend on mattresses and shipping can now be used to purchase pillows, pillowcases, sheets and blankets for children in need,” said Ed McGrath, senior development officer at University of the Cumberlands. “This generous effort will make a difference in each and every one of their lives.”