BIA Expands Fieldcrest Line with JCPenney

Bedding Industries of America is building on the success of its Fieldcrest collection with JCPenney. The line is now available in over 250 stores across the country — more than doubling the number of JCPenney floors that feature the collection since its launch last year.

“JCPenney’s exclusive line of Fieldcrest mattresses has appealed to consumers throughout the country, both in store and online, which led us to expanding the program,” said Pamela Coleman, senior buyer for mattresses at JCPenney. “Fieldcrest’s unique selection of sustainably focused mattresses continues to do well, receiving rave reviews, which is why we wanted to offer our customers a larger offering.”

The hybrid mattresses from Fieldcrest’s Casual and Luxury collections are available at more than 250 stores, as well as online. The Luxury models are composed of all-natural materials, and the Casual models were designed using a variety of natural components. The collections are a result of an exclusive partnership BIA formed with the Iconix Brand Group Inc. to create mattresses under the Fieldcrest moniker.

“Fieldcrest is one of the most recognizable names in home textiles in the nation, having a special place in the hearts and minds of consumers for more than 125 years,” said Stuart Carlitz, president and chief executive officer of BIA, based in New Brunswick, New Jersey. “The program has been incredibly popular in JCPenney stores and online. Through our omni-channel strategy, we’re able to reach consumers in store and online by tapping into JCPenney’s massive online presence, which has proven successful.”

The Fieldcrest mattresses use sustainably sourced materials including GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton, all-natural Talalay latex and recycled steel coils. They are also free of harmful chemicals, according to the news release.

Each mattress cover is also treated with the company’s Eclipse Guard botanical antimicrobial treatment, which is 100% natural and inhibits the growth of bacteria, mold and mildew, the company says. The mattresses retail from $799 to $1,999 in queen.