Big Plans For The Better Sleep Council

The Better Sleep Council launches ambitious campaigns to elevate industry image, increase sales

The Better Sleep Council has big, big plans for 2016. Did I say big?

As the consumer-education arm of the International Sleep Products Association, the BSC has developed programs to generate more selling opportunities for mattress retailers by addressing the anxiety shoppers feel about purchasing a mattress and by empowering them through education and targeted communications.

In one of the BSC’s most ambitious programs since its creation in 1979, the BSC is introducing the Better Bed Quizzz, a digital shopping tool to help guide consumers through the mattress-buying process. The brand-agnostic app, which will be part of the BSC website, asks a series of questions about sleep habits, preferences and challenges, thus helping prospective mattress customers feel more confident and prepared when they shop. After completing the quiz, consumers can share their results with a retail sales associate, who then will use the information to find the best mattress for their needs.

The quiz will launch to both the industry and consumers in May as part of Better Sleep Month. It will be augmented with marketing and promotional support, including:

O A comprehensive feature on the quiz and Better Sleep Month in the May/June issue of Sleep Savvy

O A video campaign with a popular YouTuber to show the extreme side of mattress shopping. The light-hearted look will include a series of video snippets capturing the YouTuber’s antics that will be featured on the BSC’s social media channels and with ads on YouTube and Facebook. The video campaign will direct consumers to the Better Bed Quizzz.

Other public-relations activities this year include two national surveys to help educate consumers on the importance of sleep. The first, conducted in February relates to daylight saving time and the other will be connected to Better Sleep Month.

“We are very excited for 2016 and our campaigns,” says Mary Helen Rogers, vice president of marketing and communications for the BSC and ISPA. “We have an extremely dynamic and creative committee and have taken on the challenge of helping reduce consumers’ anxiety when tackling the mattress shopping process. The industry can follow all of our progress on our website and Facebook and Twitter. Be on the lookout for new surveys and research, as well as a consumer shopping tool and video series.”

Of course, stay tuned to Sleep Savvy for complete updates on these exciting initiatives. Happy spring!