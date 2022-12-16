Birch by Helix Launches Birch Kids Natural Mattress

Birch, Helix Sleep’s all-natural and sustainable sleep brand, recently launched the Birch Kids Natural Mattress, a GOTS certified-organic, non-toxic mattress crafted for children.

Designed to support children from age 3 through 12, the Birch Kids Natural Mattress combines hypoallergenic materials in a two-sided hybrid design. The organic, sustainable bed is Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and GreendGuard Gold certified, and built with Fair Trade certified organic cotton and eco-INSTITUT certified natural latex.

“We are incredibly excited to announce the launch of Birch Kids Natural Mattress, a long-anticipated expansion of our all-natural Birch brand,” said Adam Tishman, founder of

Helix Sleep, headquartered in New York. “Birch was created with the mission to build the world’s most comfortable, sustainably sourced and organic sleep products, and we’re proud to extend this mission further by creating a non-toxic, flippable sleep solution for kids whose needs and preferences change as they grow.”

Handcrafted in the United States, the Birch Kids Natural Mattress sources safe materials to create a hypoallergenic, naturally breathable and supportive sleep solution for kids, according to a news release. Talalay latex layers are extracted from natural sources and processed using biodegradable ingredients. The mattress cover is made from GOTS and Fair Trade certified cotton, which is known for its breathability and moisture-wicking benefits, and is woven to create a fabric that’s soft and cool to the touch.

To safeguard the mattress and provide flame resistance, the Birch Kids Natural Mattress features 100 percent organic wool layers directly under the quilted cover. These layers not only offer comfort, but also create a safe, effective and natural fire-retardant solution. Plus, as a naturally hypoallergenic fiber, wool contains properties that prevent the build-up of dust mites, dust particles and other potentially harmful allergens.

This dual-sided mattress features a firmer side for developing children ages 3-7 and a softer side for children ages 8-12. The firmer side is designed with eco-INSTITUT certified natural latex which provides a balance of support and comfort to ensure children have the necessary spinal support as they grow.

The softer side is built with the same natural latex, but with more give, offering contouring while still maintaining proper support. An inner core of individually wrapped 6” steel coils with lengthwise edge support ensures stability and durability for growing children.

The Birch Kids Natural Mattress is available at BirchLiving.com and will retail at $1,199 for a twin and $1,399 for a full. All Helix mattresses come with a 100-night sleep trial and a 25-year warranty.