Blu Sleep Adds Italian-Made Accessories



Blu Sleep’s newest accessories include this elegant cashmere throw in soft gray.

Blu Sleep, which manufactures sleep products made with foams poured in Italy, has further expanded into luxury sleep accessories with two sheet collections, two duvet covers, two throw blankets and a plush leisure robe, all made in Italy from high-quality cotton yarns and cashmere.

“Our customers have been asking for Italian sheets and accessories and they are excited to carry them,” said Elizabeth Dell’Accio, co-founder and president of the Pompano Beach, Florida-based company. “Over the last year, we have been working with our Italian factory testing a wide variety of product. The goal was to create luxurious top-of-bed at accessible prices, which we believe we’ve exceeded. Our price points may seem high to some, but you can’t deny that the quality of these introductions is excellent.”

The soft Alpina cashmere throw retails for $250. Baia is a waffle throw made with organic cotton certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard. The Favo lounging robe retails for $99 and is a combination of plush terry and cotton jersey. The Ostuni Italian percale sheet set and coordinating duvet cover retail for $350 in queen size. And the Paradiso organic cotton sheet and duvet set ($275) have a crinkly matte finish and offer a cool sleep.