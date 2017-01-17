Blu Sleep Launches Three Major Product Innovations

News release written by Blu Sleep and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

Blu Sleep Products Introduces New AirTex® Technology Breathable Covers

Five Dual Comfort Pillows and the new “Loft” Mattress with “right fit for the person, right fit for the adjustable bed base”

At the Winter 2017 Las Vegas Market

Pompano Beach, FL – January 16, 2017 – Looking at the leading trends, features and benefits in the marketplace, Blu Sleep Products, the North American pillow and mattress company, known for creating and designing distinctive pillows, mattresses and sleep products will be introducing three major product innovations at the Winter Las Vegas World Market Center, January 22-26, 2017.

The first introduction is the formal unveiling of BLU’s AirTex® Technology featured in the AirTex® dual action cover. This cover is made of a soft 3-dimensional fabric offering unsurpassed airflow breathability and top comfort breathable cushions.

The second introduction is the FUSION Series dual-comfort pillows, made with two different comfort and performance foams in order to achieve two distinctly different pillow experiences. All five of these new pillows offer the added value of having two pillows in one.

The third introduction is a new formulation of the NUBIA mattress called the LOFT. The Nubia and the Loft are uniquely designed with zoned “Air Pods”, which eliminate pressure points and motion transfer. They offer “the right fit for the person and the right fit for an adjustable base.”

BLU Sleep President Alex Ciccolella says that BLU Sleep always strives to bring the finest in new performance and comfort ideas for the consumer and for retailers. “The one sure way for our retail customers to grow is to create and market uniquely designed high-quality products that address the real needs, wants and desires of the mattress and bedding consumer,” says Ciccolella.

There was an excellent response by retailers at the market last summer to test models of the new breathable textiles. The covers worked exceptionally well with BLU’s Italian pillows, allowing air to flow through the breathable pillows giving added value and enhanced performance to the pillows. Based on that success, BLU introduced their new patent-pending AirTex® pillows to their customers this autumn, and will be making the first deliveries before the market according to BLU Vice President Elizabeth Dell’Accio.

The new, innovative NUBIA and LOFT mattresses offers “the right fit for the sleeper’s body” and at the same time are designed and constructed to provide “the right fit for an adjustable bed base.” These mattresses address two fundamental issues in the mattress marketplace today. For years mattress manufacturers have been seeking to successfully solve ergonomic, support, pressure-point, and comfort issues. BLU has answered this by offering individually zoned “Air Pods”, which adapt to the contours of the body, thereby eliminating both pressure points and motion transfer. For added comfort for the sleeper, these mattresses also feature a unique, high density luxurious pressure-relieving top layer of water expanded memory foam. At the same time these mattresses are formulated to offer contouring and work with the ever more popular adjustable bed bases. These mattresses actually offer a three-in-one solution: “right fit for the sleeper and right fit to the base”, which means a right fit for the mattress retailer.

Blu Sleep’s European engineered Italian foam pillows and mattresses made of distinctly unique materials and essential oils offer exciting colors, optimum air-flow and comfort levels, high densities, and quick responsiveness. With these advanced qualities, Blu Sleep is providing retailers affordable yet superior quality products with excellent profit margins. Over the past decade, Blu Sleep has built a reputation of marketing unique lines such as the Nature Series, Foamed Gel and Air Flow Collections.

With their new product introductions and marketing initiatives such as AirTex® Technology, the NUBIA Italian foam mattress line and BLU’s expansion of their “Choose The Perfect Pillow System”, Blu Sleep Products invites creative retailers to come experience their exciting innovations in Las Vegas at Showroom B-960.

