Blu Sleep to unveil new Las Vegas showroom, logo, packaging and POP in rebranding initiative

Designs emphasize spa-like experience Blu Sleep products are meant to replicate

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Blu Sleep Products, the leading specialty mattress and pillow manufacturer, is renovating its showroom (B-960) with a clean, fresh look for the Winter Las Vegas Furniture Market Jan. 28 – Feb. 1.

The updated space – washed in crisp white – will highlight images featured in its new branding campaign, developed to help differentiate the company in the crowded sleep space and bring a stronger visual identity to its products. Blu Sleep is well known for its brightly colored products, and the clean white in the updated showroom makes the perfect backdrop for the designs.

Designed to emphasize the spa-like feeling consumers can experience each night on Blu Sleep mattresses and pillows, the new branding focuses on the company’s innovative technologies and features that transforms sleep into a part of a beauty and wellness ritual. The company believes that the simplified narrative on the POP and packaging not only plays up its innovative technologies, it tells a visual story to which consumers can emotionally connect.

“Alex Ciccolella and I started importing Italian foam for mattresses and pillows more than a decade ago. It was time for a make-over that highlights the new ethos for our brand. Our new POP reflects that, and we have developed innovative pillow and protector packaging that is like no other on the retail showroom floor,” said Elizabeth Dell’Accio, vice president of Blu Sleep. “Blu Sleep sources the finest and healthiest sleep product components from around the world to deliver a personalized pampering experience to consumers that results in a restorative and refreshing night’s sleep.”

When creating the streamlined logo, Blu Sleep wanted to pay homage to Italy, where its foam is manufactured. A refreshing blue hue was selected to represent the vibrant ocean water of Southern Italy. On its side, the stylized “B” of the insignia evokes the shape of a plush mattress and pillow and the bold typography marries style with functionality. The new point-of-purchase (POP) and packaging highlights Blu Sleep’s unique construction and materials such as water-expanded foam, essential oils, aromatherapy, breathable fabrics.

The creative services department of Steinreich Communications Group, Inc. handled the rebranding assignment for Blu Sleep.

Since introducing its first pillow more than a decade ago, Blu Sleep Products, a specialty sleep manufacturer with U.S. headquarters in Pompano Beach, Fla., has built a collection of 20 different pillows, including essential oil infused foam, washable memory foam, water expanded memory foam and foamed gel. Blu Sleep’s European engineered Italian foam pillows and mattresses are made with distinctly unique materials and essential oils offer exciting colors, optimum air-flow and comfort levels, high densities, and quick responsiveness. With these advanced qualities, Blu Sleep is providing retailers affordable, yet superior, quality products with excellent profit margins. Over the past decade, Blu Sleep has built a reputation of marketing unique lines such as the Nature Collection, Wellness Collection and Foamed Gel. For more information, visit www.blusleepproducts.com.

