Boccuzzi Home Brings Breakthrough Zippered Mattress Cover to Las Vegas Market

NEWS RELEASE | VEGAS 2023

Boccuzzi Home brings their new luxury, handcrafted mattress covers to the USA, launching at the Winter 2023 Las Vegas Market. These mattress covers are made of the highest quality, 100% naturally pure Italian cotton. It just feels great! The luxuriously comfortable cover helps to protect your mattress investment and ensures more of the healthy, restful sleep that the body needs.

The perfect fit zippered design conforms perfectly to every mattress and helps keep sheets smooth, and free from slipping and bunching up. It’s pre-washed and breathable to prevent overheating during sleep. It’s Oeko-Tex certified safe for babies and is the ideal choice for those who have allergies or sensitive skin.