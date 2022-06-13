Bowles Mattress Expands West Baden Springs Hotel Mattress Series

Jeffersonville, Indiana-based Bowles Mattress Company has added two mattresses to its West Baden Springs Hotel Mattress Series. The new models, Sinclair and Ballard, bring the series offerings to five. Both models have recently been arriving to Bowles retailers.

The joint venture between West Baden Springs Hotel and Bowles Mattress began in 2019 when the two Indiana businesses forged a formal licensing agreement. Their relationship began in 2014 when Bowles Mattress began supplying the hotel mattresses.

Then a USA Today article appeared on July 23, 2018, listing West Baden Springs Hotel as being ranked No. 2 in the country for sleep. This led to the development of a three-mattress licensed series to be sold exclusively to authorized Bowles retailers.

The success of the original models led to the new models and a contract extension between the two companies, extending their agreement to 2027. Both mattresses, Sinclair and Ballard, are present in suites at the historic 243-room West Baden Springs Hotel.

The Sinclair is a faux box top measuring 17.25 inches. It offers three spring system layers for support including a Quantum Edge Combi Zone pocket coil. The build also includes a seven-zoned latex layer along with Active Response Foam and a 1.5-inch quilted top panel with cooling yarn technology, featuring the West Baden logo.

The Ballard is 16.25 inches, with a faux euro style design. The build includes the same features as the Sinclair except there is a 1-inch firmer latex layer versus a 2-inch soft layer. Both models are considered quadruple hybrids and are adjustable bed compatible with no alteration of materials.