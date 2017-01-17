Boyd to Introduce Broadest Spectrum Ever of Broyhill Beds

News release written by Boyd Specialty Sleep and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

OTHER INTROS INCLUDE NEW INNERFLEX® MODELS AND PLATFORM BED DESIGNS

ST. LOUIS—Boyd Specialty Sleep® is broadening its selection of Broyhill®-branded products in Las Vegas to offer brick-and-mortar retailers the widest possible range of bed constructions, technologies, price points and aesthetics on an exclusive basis and under a highly recognized consumer brand.

“Our strategy is to protect the businesses and margins of the stores we sell,” said company president Denny Boyd. “As such, our Broyhill and Thomasville® mattress lines are not available to online retailers.”

This market, Boyd is introducing seven new Broyhill innerspring beds in two collections. When combined with the Broyhill spring beds the company launched at last summer’s Vegas show, Boyd can now offer brick-and-mortar dealers its most expansive assortment ever of Broyhill product options.

The producer also will present five new models under its own Innerflex® brand, as well as 15 new upholstered, metal and mixed-media platform beds, all of which can be shipped UPS in a single box.

Under the Broyhill brand, Boyd is introducing a new Onyx line featuring three models that incorporate a foam-encased, tri-zone innerspring with encased coils. The beds use varied layers and combinations of gel memory foam and Gel Lux™ foam, and include a new cooling technology called Ice Fiber™ in the covers.

Ranging from 12 to 16 inches high and expected to retail from $1,199 to $1,999 (Q), the new Broyhill Onyx models are dramatically dressed in quilted stretch-knit fabrics with black highlights, black tape-edging and vertical handles trimmed in black.

The new Broyhill Sapphire collection, priced to sell from $699 to $1,199 (Q), uses a foam-encased, individually wrapped coil unit and both gel memory and Gel Lux foams.

The four Sapphire models are 11 to 14 inches high and true to their collection name, have deep blue trim and blue highlights in the quilted, stretch-knit fabric. Like the Onyx models, Sapphire beds also have Ice Fiber covers.

Also for market, Boyd is adding five beds to its InnerFlex line, which ranges from $299 to $799 (Q). The collection uses individually wrapped coils, foam encasement on most models, plus memory foam and Gel Luxe layers.

The new InnerFlex mattresses carry a silver theme in the tape edging and in the top panel of the beds’ stretch knit cover.

All of the new Broyhill Onyx, Broyhill Sapphire and Boyd InnerFlex collections can be used with adjustable bases and are UPS-able.

“These new lines complete all of the designs, technologies and price point categories we were seeking for both our branded and non-branded products,” Boyd explained.

“We now offer the broadest possible variety of beds from $189 up to $3,999 (Q), which includes our Broyhill specialty, Broyhill hybrid and manually adjustable Broyhill Cube™ lines; our Thomasville air and latex foam lines, as well as our exclusive, customizable izone™ hybrid series.

“Brick-and-mortar retailers can now buy any technology at any price point.”

Also on the company’s market agenda is a new series of platform bed designs that use upholstery, metal and wood—or combinations of those materials—in a mix of contemporary, traditional and transitional styles.

The 15 new bed bases feature headboard heights from 47 to 60 inches and are expected to retail from $299 to $699 (Q). Every design ships UPS in one box.

Finally, Boyd is introducing two new memory foam pillows with a solid gel layer atop the foam, covered with an Ice Fiber fabric. The $29 ClimaLuxe® pillow is made for back and stomach sleepers; the $39 ClimaComfort® model is intended for side sleepers.

Located in showroom B-901, Boyd Specialty Sleep dedicates itself to quality, innovation and excellence in a range of highly diversified specialty sleep products.

The company has earned more than 30 patents for its innovations and is strategically focused on the health and safety of consumers and on the environmental impact of its products and processes.

Broyhill® and Thomasville® are registered trademarks of Heritage Home Group Family of Brands and are used under license to Boyd Specialty Sleep ©2017 All Rights Reserved

Contact:

Susan Ebaugh

Lilly Management Group

630-377-2424

sebaugh@lillymanagement.com

###