Boyd Revamps My Mattress Now Program

NEWS RELEASE

BRICK-AND-MORTAR STORES TO ENJOY

MAJOR COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE OVER ONLINE DEALERS

WITH BOYD’S REVAMPED MATTRESS SHIPPING SERVICE

ST. LOUIS—Boyd Specialty Sleep has redesigned its My Mattress Now™ program and will re-introduce the unique shipping service to current and prospective brick-and-mortar retail customers at the Las Vegas Market, announced company president Denny Boyd.

First made available last spring to help stores compete more effectively with online-only retailers, Boyd said not only has the online market segment “virtually tripled in size” since then, but “online-only dealers are driving the misconception that brick-and-mortar stores are ‘overbearing and overpriced.’

“We’ve now restructured the program so that it empowers stores to not only compete with and beat online-only deals, but to present consumers with an appealing choice that only they can offer: Try out the mattress in-store or buy it from the store online—either option carries the same low price, delivered to the shopper’s door.”

Boyd has developed new advertising concepts to help stores market the service.

Much like the one or two beds that online-only dealers sell, the new My Mattress Now service also simplifies and narrows the consumer’s choice to two Broyhill® Sensura™ models that use premium components like gel-enhanced memory foam, channel venting and phase-change materials.

“The Broyhill beds offer shoppers a recognized and trusted brand, far better feels, plus tailoring that’s often found on higher priced models,” Boyd noted.

Under the terms of the program, Boyd will UPS single orders of either Broyhill model to retail shoppers—at their option—at a cost to retailers of only $20 per order. Brick-and-mortar stores that stock and floor Boyd’s Broyhill beds can have Boyd ship their orders same-day from the company’s 60,000-square-foot warehouse in St. Louis or its 320,000-square-foot warehouse in Los Angeles. Either facility stocks the beds, which are ready for immediate shipment.

Consequently, stores using the My Mattress Now program need not be concerned about inventory shrinkage or consumer calls about deliveries or product problems, Boyd said.

“We have a large staff of well trained, knowledgeable people at the other end of our toll-free number,” he added. “Many of these employees have been with us for 15 to 20 years. They know our products and are skilled at answering questions, diagnosing problems and making the customer happy.”

Ultimately, retailers could use their delivery savings to incentivize floor salespeople to promote the program to shoppers, Boyd said.

“With the increasing number of online-only bed resources, we believe retailers will recognize the many competitive advantages of My Mattress Now: Tremendous cost savings, delivery efficiencies and operational convenience,” he said.

12-14-15

NOTE: Broyhill® is a registered trademark of Heritage Home Group LLC Family of Brands

Susan Ebaugh

Lilly Management Group

630-377-2424, ext. 227

sebaugh@lillymanagement.com

