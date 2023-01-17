Boyd Sleep Introduces the Thomasville Artisan Collection

NEWS RELEASE | VEGAS 2023

Thomasville, a classic American luxury brand, introduces five premium Hybrid models under the Thomasville Artisan™ Mattress collection by Specialty Sleep leader, Boyd Sleep.

Thomasville is a top ranked American brand known for superior craftsmanship and its leadership in style, comfort, and quality. Enduring quality and design elements of Thomasville brand especially appeal to the 140 million members of the Baby Boomer and Gen X generations representing the largest share of disposable income. Thomasville Artisan mattresses represent the classic American luxury brand in the Bedding Industry and are made and sourced in the United States.

The Thomasville Artisan mattress program offers a supported national brand alternative to traditional big S brands in the marketplace. The collection features luxury breathable cooling yarns, 20-40% more comfort foams in a wide range of firmness and elegant looks. Cooling, comfort, and support technologies throughout the bed are designed for a cool comfortable 8-hour sleep experience. All models can ship UPS and FEDEX.

Brand extensions for add on sales including Thomasville Guest Airbeds, Foldaway Guest beds, Wedge Pillows and premium Gellux Toppers are also available.

Free Digital Advertising

Driving the Thomasville Artisan mattress program is a powerful new digital marketing program powered by Boyd Sleep’s in house digital marketing team. The program features ads to consumers in zip codes surrounding retail partner locations focused on driving consumers to retail partner locations. This free zip code based digital advertising lets the consumer know where to find Thomasville Artisan mattresses and helps drive traffic directly to retail partners carrying the program. The program includes reporting on Consumer impressions and engagement with ads by zip code and is provided to retail partners free of charge. We know consumers value touch and feel as part of the decision-making process. Now they will know exactly where to find it.

MAP Pricing and Margin Protection

Retailing from $999 to $1999 Thomasville Artisan provides brick and mortar retail partners MAP pricing and protection in the premium price points. The Thomasville Artisan mattress collection may be previewed at the upcoming Las Vegas Furniture Market Building C Suite 1432.

About Thomasville

Thomasville is an American heritage home brand that combines classic and elegant styling with superior craftsmanship. Founded in its namesake Thomasville, North Carolina, the brand has been a trusted source for enduring quality and design for more than 100 years. Thomasville’s legacy and journey continue as it helps customers create beautiful, contemporary spaces with home furnishings, decor, and cabinetry. Thomasville is available at more than 3,000 points of sale including freestanding stores, leading home retailers and online across the United States, Canada, and China. For more information, visit www.thomasville.com. Thomasville is owned by Authentic Brands Group, a global brand, marketing, and entertainment company. Follow Thomasville on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. For more information, visit authenticbrandsgroup.com.

About Boyd Sleep

Boyd Sleep dedicates itself to quality, innovation, and excellence in a range of diversified sleep product offerings. The company has earned 35 patents for its innovations and is strategically focused on the health and safety of consumers. More information is available at boydsleep.com or contact us at info@boydsleep.com.