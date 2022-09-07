Broad River Retail Celebrates New S.C. Ashley Store

Brandon Smith, mayor of Greenwood, South Carolina, cuts the ribbon at the new Ashley store in that city. He’s flanked (left) by Manny Rodrigues, Broad River Retail’s chief operating officer, and Charlie Malouf, the retailer’s president and chief executive officer.

Broad River Retail, a fast-growing independently owned and operated Ashley store licensee, celebrated the opening of its newest store in Greenwood, South Carolina, with a ribbon cutting Sept. 1.

Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith joined the retailer’s team at the celebration.

“(The) response for this event was incredible, and we were honored to have Greenwood’s Mayor Smith, along with other city leaders, to join us for it,” said Charlie Malouf, president and chief executive officer of the retailer, based in Fort Mill, South Carolina. “We’re proud to serve the Greenwood community with America’s No. 1 name in furniture and mattresses for years to come.”

The new 19,000-square-foot Ashley store is located at 525 Bypass 72 NW, in front of Kohl’s. It includes the new 7.0 store design for an enhanced shopping experience.

In keeping with Broad River Retail’s dedication to the communities it serves, a portion of all mattress sales from the store will be donated to Ashley’s Hope to Dream program. Hope to Dream was founded in 2010 on the principle that every child deserves a good night’s sleep. Since its inception, more than 100,000 children have received a new bed.

Family Promise, which works to prevent and end homelessness, was identified as a local recipient to receive a $1,000 charitable donation from the new Ashley store as a tribute to the organization’s service in the local community.

The new store is Broad River Retail’s seventh Ashley store in South Carolina. Other locations include Anderson, Greenville, Columbia (3 stores) and Spartanburg.

The retailer recently opened a distribution center in Spartanburg that will service the Greenwood store. Broad River Retail has 27 Ashley stores total in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, and four Ashley Outlets.