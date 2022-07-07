Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep Aquire Bear Mattress

Boxed-bed manufacturer Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep, a direct-to-consumer sleep brand headquartered in New York, (collectively, “Brooklyn-Helix”) has announced the acquisition of Bear Mattress.

Founded in 2015, Bear Mattress is known as the sleep company for active lifestyles. The brand’s mattresses are engineered with advanced foams and Sleep Recovery Technology powered by Celliant. Bear Mattress appeals to athletes and fitness enthusiasts, as well as people of all ages and lifestyles looking to recover from their daily lives faster, according to the news release.

The acquisition of Bear Mattress follows Phoenix-based Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep’s combination last year in partnership with Cerberus Capital Management. The addition expands Brooklyn-Helix’s direct-to-consumer mattress platform with active lifestyle sleep offerings.

Headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, Bear Mattress will continue to operate under its brand name and be led by Scott Paladini, founder and chief executive officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott and the Bear Mattress team to our growing Brooklyn-Helix platform,” said John Merwin, chief executive officer of Brooklyn Bedding. “This acquisition solidifies our goal of building a house of exceptional brands backed by our world-class, vertically integrated manufacturing facility. Bear Mattress’s expertise in the sleep-wellness mattress segment, along with our cutting-edge manufacturing, technology, and digital capabilities, will allow us to scale further as one of the industry’s leading DTC platforms.”

Paladini agreed. “We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep — two brands we have long admired,” Paladini said. “Similar to us, Brooklyn-Helix is centered around first-class customer experiences, high-quality products and superior value, and these pillars will continue to define Bear Mattress in our next chapter. With the backing of the Brooklyn-Helix platform, we will be able to further drive Bear Mattress’s mission to improve the health, wellness and overall quality of life for customers.”

Beyond boxed mattresses, Bear Mattress offers accessories including bed bases, pillows, weighted blankets, sheets, protectors, and toppers.