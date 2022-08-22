Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep Receive Endorsements from American Chiropractic Association

The American Chiropractic Association has endorsed five mattresses by Phoenix-based Brooklyn Bedding and by Helix Sleep, headquartered in New York.

Brooklyn Bedding’s Plank Firm and Plank Firm Luxe and Helix’s Midnight Luxe, Twilight Luxe and Plus were approved for endorsement following a review, analysis, testing and evaluation by a review board of Doctor of Chiropractic with specific and related expertise, including final approval from ACA’s Board of Governors.

The board reviewed and rated each mattress in several categories, including workmanship, ease of assembly, comfort, durability and performance.

“We are honored to receive this endorsement from the ACA which represents the highest standard of quality in chiropractic care,” said John Merwin, chief executive officer of Brooklyn Bedding. “Having our products recognized by the ACA is a testament to Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep’s commitment to creating high-quality mattresses designed for optimal sleep health and comfort.”

Brooklyn Bedding’s Plank Firm and Plank Firm Luxe mattresses deliver an ultra-firm, flat, flippable surface, creating a neutral spine position that can improve spine health and posture, according to the news release.

Helix’s Midnight Luxe offers a versatile sleep experience by using a combination of micro-coils and foam to cushion the pressure points in the shoulders and hips.

The Twilight Luxe is the firmest of Helix’s signature beds and provides pressure relief and targeted ergonomic lumbar support to help with spine alignment and back pressure relief. Helix Plus, designed for plus-size sleepers, contains high-density foam and an additional support layer for durability and longevity.

“A good mattress is an important factor in achieving quality sleep, which contributes to overall health and wellness,” said Dr. Michele Maiers, president of the ACA. “The American Chiropractic Association is pleased to endorse several mattresses from Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep, which are built on demand and feature premium workmanship and comfort.”