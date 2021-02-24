Brooklyn Bedding Breaks Ground on New HQ, Plant

Arizona facility will triple the manufacturer and retailer’s production capacity

Mattress manufacturer and retailer Brooklyn Bedding broke ground on a new manufacturing plant and corporate headquarters Feb. 17. The new 650,000-square-foot facility will sit on more than 40 acres in Glendale, Arizona, in the Phoenix area and is expected to be completed in December, according to a news release.

With the new building and equipment, Brooklyn Bedding expects to triple its production capacity and add 150 people to its current workforce of 250 during the next two years.

“Brooklyn Bedding has come a long way from the early days of selling overstock mattresses to now be in a position to triple mattress production,” said John Merwin, owner and chief executive officer of Brooklyn Bedding, which grew out of a mattress delivery business started by his brother, Rob Merwin. “Over the years, I’ve been asked to define our journey as an American-made brand. No one grows up thinking, ‘I want to build mattresses for a living.’ I read all the books. I went to all the seminars. Every expert said you’re supposed to find your passion and pursue it. While I was trying to figure out what I should be doing with my life, I was building stuff and doing what I loved. I finally woke up to the fact that that’s success. I try not to lose sight of the fact that I’m building mattresses for people who are waking up to their own potential every day, who are working and dreaming too.”

The company is investing $72 million in the new facility and an accompanying effort to make Brooklyn Bedding “nearly 100%” vertically integrated, according to the news release. Until completion, the company will continue to operate from its Phoenix facilities.

“We are incredibly pleased to not only welcome Brooklyn Bedding to Glendale, but also thank them for choosing Glendale for their headquarters and manufacturing,” said Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers. “With this significant investment, Brooklyn Bedding brings new life and spurs revitalization in Glendale’s Grand Avenue Industrial District with new employment opportunities for residents. Glendale looks forward to growing with Brooklyn Bedding as they continue to lead in their industry.”