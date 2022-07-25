Brooklyn Bedding Earns GOTS Certification

Brooklyn Bedding’s new, 648,165-square-foot facility has received Global Organic Textile Standard certification, recognized as the highest organic textile standard in the world.

The third-party certification recognizes the gold standard that the Phoenix-based manufacturer embraces, ensuring that every component of an organic mattress is constructed with GOTS-certified materials, ethical labor practices, and is backed by independent certification of the entire textile supply chain.

“We are proud to receive the prestigious GOTS certification and begin our journey of manufacturing organic mattresses in our brand-new, world-class facility,” said John Merwin, chief executive officer. “Achieving this certification was a goal from the very beginning and

we are excited to now offer organic, U.S.-based manufacturing practices and in turn, eco-friendly and sustainable products to our customers.”

To receive GOTS certification, Brooklyn Bedding passed a series of rigorous examinations and inspections, including an assessment of its processing and storage system, an inspection of the chemical inputs and social criteria checks. The certification also ensures a thorough quality assurance check is performed on all GOTS-certified products before they are packaged and delivered to the customer.

“We’re pleased to recognize Brooklyn Bedding has achieved GOTS certification,” said Lori Wyman, GOTS representative for North America. “They are now listed in the GOTS Certified suppliers database for organic textiles on our website by typing in ‘mattress’ or ‘Brooklyn Bedding’ in the free text field and selecting United States.”

GOTS was developed in 2006 as a worldwide standard to ensure the organic status and socially responsible manufacturing of textiles through the entire supply chain including fiber production, processing and manufacturing. The certification sets the benchmark for a universal understanding of environmentally friendly production systems and social accountability in the organic textile sector.