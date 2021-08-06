Brooklyn Bedding Goes Deep With Upscale New Sheets

Brooklyn Bedding has expanded its selection of sleep accessories sold in its company stores and online. Deep Cotton Bamboo Sheets by Brooklyn Bedding are a cotton/bamboo viscose blend retailing in twin to California king from $99 to $179 for a set.

As the collection name implies, the fitted sheet accommodates extra-thick mattresses as tall as 17 inches. According to a news release, the fiber content of the new sheets makes them soft, moisture-wicking and highly breathable. The new bed linens are a step-up from Brooklyn’s microfiber offering.

“We view the sleep experience holistically,” said John Merwin, owner and chief executive officer of the Phoenix-based company. “The quality and attention to detail found in our sleep accessories are a reflection of more than 25 years of experience in customizing sleep solutions. Our latest introduction of sheets, derived from natural materials, is designed for not only superior comfort but also high-end functionality. With the increase in demand for our high-profile luxury mattresses — handcrafted hybrids, in particular — came a need for deep pocket sheets that can accommodate upscale beds.”