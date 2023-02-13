Brooklyn Bedding-Helix Sleep Launch Helix Retail Program

This Year’s Fastest-Growing Online Mattress Brand Brings Wholesale Opportunities To Mattress Retailers Across the US.

PHOENIX, Ariz.—Brooklyn Bedding, manufacturer, retailer, and pioneer of the bed-in-a-box mattress, and Helix Sleep, the leading direct-to-consumer custom sleep brand in the country, (collectively, “Brooklyn-Helix”), has announced the rollout of a brand-new retail program featuring Helix Sleep. This new program officially launched during Las Vegas Market.

“This is another milestone moment for Brooklyn-Helix as we continue to expand the presence of our brands within the sleep market,” said John Merwin, CEO of Brooklyn Bedding. “Introducing Helix Sleep into our Brooklyn Bedding retail stores has proven to be extremely successful, both in sales and traffic. We are so excited to go wider and introduce Helix to our wholesale channel and help support brick-and-mortar stores across the U.S.”

Last year’s fastest-growing online mattress brand, Helix Sleep, will be available on a wholesale level for the first time ever. All of Helix’s lines including Helix Standard, Helix Luxe, Helix Plus, Helix Kids, and the entire Birch Naturals line, have been added to the Brooklyn-Helix wholesale portfolio.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to take this next step and formally introduce the Helix brand to our wholesale channel,” said Adam Tishman, co-founder of Helix Sleep. “As a DTC brand, we’ve seen monumental online growth over the last year, and we are confident we can use this momentum to successfully expand into new channels and help retailers across the country capitalize on our growth.”

For more information on bringing Helix into your retail store, please email wholesale@brooklynbedding.com.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattress products direct to customers’ homes. Known as the “mobile mattress guys,” John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company boasts world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment, and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high-quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Remaining true to its roots, the company still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets, and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

ABOUT HELIX SLEEP

Helix is an innovative direct-to-consumer brand platform, operating a portfolio of sleep and home goods brands. The company’s flagship brand, Helix Sleep, launched in 2015 with the goal of bringing customization to the category through individually personalized mattresses for you, based on how you sleep. Each mattress is designed to your body type, sleeping position, and feel preference using our proprietary sleep technology. Birch by Helix launched in 2019 as the company’s all-natural and sustainable sleep brand, with 100% organic certified products. The company launched Allform by Helix in 2020, representing the first step outside of the bedroom into the living room. Allform brings customization and modularity to the sofa category.

All of Helix’s brands celebrate the power of personal preferences and individuality while focusing on outstanding product quality, having won countless independently reviewed awards. Headquartered in New York City, Helix offers free shipping directly to your doorstep, 100-night trial, and value-based pricing on all its products. Additional information on Helix and the company’s products can be found by visiting us at www.helixsleep.com.