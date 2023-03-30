Brooklyn Bedding Launches Plank Firm Natural

Brooklyn Bedding has expanded its Plank collection by adding a Global Organic Textile Standard model. The new Plank Firm Natural is a sustainable, organic and flippable mattress, handcrafted in the U.S., with a starting price of $1,399.

Sold online at PlankMattress.com, the Plank Firm Natural offers the same firm sleep experience as the original Plank mattresses, coupled with organic and sustainable elements certified by the GOTS label. This label ensures that every component of an organic mattress is constructed with GOTS-certified materials, ethical labor practices and is backed by independent certification of the textile supply chain.

“We are excited to officially launch Brooklyn Bedding’s first GOTS-certified mattress,” said John Merwin, CEO of Brooklyn Bedding, based in Phoenix, Arizona. “Since receiving our GOTS certification last year, we’ve been working hard to design an ultra-supportive bed that is built with the most organic materials available.

“The Plank Firm Natural is just that, offering superior organic support for those who prefer a firm sleeping experience,” he continued. “This is just the start of our sustainable offerings, and we look forward to bringing our customers even more eco-friendly sleep products.”

Plank Firm Natural sources safe materials to create a hypoallergenic, naturally breathable and ultra-supportive hybrid sleep solution, according to the company. The bed features 100% natural Talalay Latex layers that are extracted from natural sources and processed using biodegradable ingredients. The mattress cover is 100% organic and made from GOTS certified cotton.

Sustainably sourced organic wool and organic cotton combine to create an all-natural quilted top cover on both sides of the mattress. These layers not only offer comfort, but also provide temperature regulation, shape retention and act as a natural fire retardant, according to company officials.

This dual-sided mattress features a firm side and a medium firm side. The firmer side is designed with eco-INSTITUT certified natural latex, which provides a balance of support and comfort. The medium-firm side is built with the same latex but with more give, offering body contouring while still maintaining proper support. An inner core of 8-inch individually wrapped TitanCaliber coils provides pressure point relief and body contouring support.

Brooklyn Bedding received the GOTS certification in July 2022 after passing a series of rigorous examinations and inspections, including an assessment of its processing and storage system, an inspection of the chemical inputs, and social criteria checks.

GOTS was developed in 2006 as a worldwide standard to ensure organic status and socially responsible manufacturing of textiles through the entire supply chain, including fiber production, processing and manufacturing. The certification sets the benchmark for a universal understanding of environmentally friendly production systems and social accountability in the organic textile sector.