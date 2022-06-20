Brooklyn Bedding Partners with LGBTQ+ Group Home

Brooklyn Bedding is collaborating with Mulligan’s Manor, a non-profit group home that specializes in serving at-risk lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, questioning and ally youth. In honor of Pride Month, Brooklyn Bedding will supply the Tempe, Arizona-based home with new mattresses, pillows and sheet sets for every resident.

“We believe that a comfortable mattress is a pillar of any home, so we are honored to partner with Mulligan’s Manor and support their mission to provide a safe and supportive environment for LGBTQ+ youth,” said John Merwin, owner and chief executive officer of the Phoenix-based mattress manufacturer.

“As a company with roots in Arizona, it’s important for us to be true community partners by supporting organizations that are working to make a difference locally,” Merwin continued. “We look forward to building our partnership with Mulligan’s Manor and continuing to provide support for at-risk youth in need.”

Additionally, the company will help Mulligan’s Manor residents navigate their entrance into the local workforce. As residents are ready to transition out of the group home’s care, Brooklyn Bedding will provide guidance with job opportunities, resume building, interview workshops and additional skilled training sessions. This assistance also includes potential career placements within the brand’s ecosystem, including access to job shadowing, internships and entry-level positions.

“We are so thankful for Brooklyn Bedding’s generous support, donation and commitment to helping our residents begin their journey into the workforce,” said Chuck Hawkins, chief operating officer of Mulligan’s Manor. “Mulligan’s Manor is more than just a home — it’s a place to build life skills for a successful and happy future. Brooklyn Bedding recognizes this mission, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the care they’ve put into keeping Mulligan’s Manor a safe, welcoming and supportive home for those who need us most.”