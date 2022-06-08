Brooklyn Bedding Retail Stores to Carry Sister Brand Helix Sleep

Phoenix-based Brooklyn Bedding will now carry up to 13 mattresses by sister company Helix Sleep in its showrooms throughout Phoenix and Tucson.

“We’re thrilled to offer Helix Sleep mattresses in our showrooms and give customers the opportunity to experience the unique and personalized features Helix’s award-winning beds have to offer,” said John Merwin, chief executive officer, Brooklyn Bedding. “This is an exciting milestone for Brooklyn Bedding and Helix as we begin showcasing the best-in class, custom mattresses across the Phoenix and Tucson areas.”

Headquartered in New York, Helix will showcase its Midnight Luxe and Midnight Standard mattresses at all Brooklyn Bedding retail locations. Select showrooms in Scottsdale, Surprise, Tempe and Mesa will include all 13 Helix mattresses, such as Sunset, Moonlight, Dusk and Plus.

“Helix was created to provide a custom approach to the mattress buying experience by offering beds across various feels and sleeping preferences,” said Adam Tishman, co-founder, Helix. “Despite our deep roots in e-commerce, we are aware that a large portion of customers want to try our products in person. We couldn’t be more excited to offer this opportunity to our Arizona customers through Brooklyn Bedding’s retail locations.”