Brooklyn Bedding’s RV Mattress Partners with KOA

Brooklyn Bedding’s specialty brand will provide exclusive benefits to KOA campers.

RV Mattress, a niche category of Brooklyn Bedding, and Kampgrounds of America (KOA), a large network of public campgrounds, have joined forces to provide campers with exclusive access to RV Mattress’ sleep products.

“Our goal at RV Mattress is to make camping and RVing adventures as comfortable as possible, and we believe that begins with a good night’s sleep,” said John Merwin, CEO of Brooklyn Bedding. “We know that KOA shares this same goal and strives to provide their campground guests with the best experience possible. We are excited to join forces with a like-minded company to bring our extensive range of healthy sleep products to KOA’s camping community.”

As part of the partnership, RV Mattress will be featured on the KOA Marketplace page, which is designed to provide discounts to those who stay in any of KOA’s campgrounds. KOA Rewards members will receive deals on RV Mattress products, plus access to co-branded content and additional benefits. The agreement also includes shared content opportunities, digital advertising, printed material integration, guest blog contributions and social media collaborations.

“KOA strives to connect our campers with industry leaders who can add value to their time at our campgrounds through our partnerships,” said Diane Eichler, senior vice president of marketing at Kampgrounds of America Inc. “Making RV Mattress’ handcrafted, American-made line of bedding available through our marketplace is a win for our campers and RVers.”