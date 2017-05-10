Better Sleep Council Celebrates Better Sleep Month with Survey on Sleep Myths and New Website

Think quick: What’s the most important piece of furniture in your house? If you answered your mattress, score!

As bedding retailers and retail sales associates, you understand that most people spend about a third of their life in bed, which means they spend more time with their mattress than any other object in their home.

And while every day you realize the critical role sleep plays in a healthy, productive life, the Better Sleep Council elevates this conversation each spring as retailers prepare for the summer selling season. In fact, since 1985, the BSC, the consumer-education arm of the International Sleep Products Association, has positioned “May Is Better Sleep Month” as its centerpiece PR strategy to help consumers better understand the importance of sleep and its connection to a quality mattress.

But did you know that throughout the year the BSC runs a variety of campaigns and consumer surveys tied to a mattress message?

For example, in April, the BSC surveyed more than 1,000 consumers about sleep myths. Here’s one striking falsehood the survey revealed: Sixty-six percent of respondents believe mattresses last about 10 years before they should be replaced. As savvy retailers know, the longevity of a mattress depends on several factors, such as its amount of use and original quality. As a general rule, after seven years it’s time for consumers to evaluate their current mattress and decide if it is time for a new one.

These types of BSC efforts to educate consumers—and debunk sleep myths—were made easier on May 9 with the launch of the BSC’s new website. The updated BetterSleep.org evokes a conversational, modern feel—from the engaging photography to punchy copy. It has an attractive, user-friendly interface and is loaded with tons of updated, easily digestable information. Of course, the BSC’s Better Bed Quizzz is featured prominently.

This library of educational material, surveys and shopping guides is available to retailers to use in their marketing and advertising efforts. I encourage you to visit the site often and take advantage of the resources available to you at no charge to educate your customers about the importance of sleep and to help them purchase their dream bed.