News Release: BSC Welcomes New Leadership and Members

October 29, 2015

Contact: Jasmine Wood

(703) 683-8371

BSC WELCOMES NEW LEADERSHIP AND MEMBERS:

Mark Hobson, chair; Dan Schecter, vice chair; and new members

Marcus Baffoe-Bonnie, Julia Rosien and Don Wright

(Alexandria, VA) – The Better Sleep Council, the consumer education arm of the International Sleep Products Association, today announced several leadership changes and welcomed three new members.

Pete Bils, vice president of sleep science and research for Select Comfort Corp., will become the BSC’s Immediate past chair when his term ends during the BSC’s next meeting, to be held during ISPA EXPO 2016. Mark Hobson, president of Colonial LLC, will then become BSC chair, and Dan Schecter, senior vice president of sales and marketing of Carpenter Co., will assume the vice chair role. The new officers have a broad variety of skill sets and experience to help guide the council’s activities. Each will serve a two-year term.

The BSC also welcomes Marcus Baffoe-Bonnie, director of retail marketing of Tempur Sealy International; Julia Rosien, brand director of Restonic Mattress Corp.; and Don Wright, chairman and chief marketing officer of Wright Global Graphics Solutions.

“I congratulate our new BSC leadership and members, and thank Pete for the time and creativity he has devoted to the council during his term as chair,” said ISPA President Ryan Trainer. “As the BSC plans for the future, input from these seasoned professionals will be instrumental as the council moves forward with its new initiatives. We are fortunate to have such a high level of interest from our members to participate on this important ISPA committee. I thank each of them and their companies for volunteering their time and effort to serve the industry in this way.”

For more information on the BSC, visit BetterSleep.org.

Established in 1979, the Better Sleep Council is the consumer education division of the mattress industry trade association the International Sleep Products Association.

