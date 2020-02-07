The Buzz That Was

Looking for a refreshing way to start the new year? Clean up your vocabulary by sweeping away tired jargon and shirking the slang

In today’s busy-bee society, even the best buzzwords eventually lose their sting.

And so it is that we bid farewell to the 15 buzzwords that Inc.com’s Max Totsky said must go in 2020, because — well, because some words just deserve to disappear.

“In a business context,” Totsky writes in a Nov. 5 post, “new buzzwords are useful right up until they become unbearable.”

Take the word “slofie,” for example. Never heard of a slofie? That’s the term for a slow-motion selfie. And we’re hoping its death will be anything but slow.

Here’s another one — “bizmeth.” It’s a contraction for “business method,” but we should never become addicted to any buzzword that has “meth” in it, should we?

Here are the others the writer lobbied against: