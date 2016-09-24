Bye Bye Mattress and No-cost Mattress Recycling

Thousands of mattresses are recycled each month in California, Connecticut and Rhode Island as a result of Bye Bye Mattress, the Mattress Recycling Council’s consumer-facing program.

Retailers in these states are eligible for no-cost recycling through Bye Bye Mattress. Here’s how to receive these services:

California: MRC works with various recyclers throughout the state. Retailers must contact an MRC-contracted facility and make their own arrangements. Details about each recycler are at http://byebyemattress.com/california.

Connecticut and Rhode Island: Contact Justine Fallon, MRC’s Northeast program coordinator, to make your no-cost recycling arrangements. In addition, retailers that collect a minimum of 50 units can receive free transportation. Email Fallon at jfallon@mattressrecyclingcouncil.org to get started.

Help your customers recycle, too: Bye Bye Mattress also is successful because of partnerships with municipalities and solid-waste companies. Hundreds of landfills, solid-waste transfer stations and public works yards now are accepting discarded mattresses from the public for free. Visit www.byebyemattress.com to find locations in your community.

Take MRC’s survey about its customer-education materials

Love the information cards from the Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress program? Want a different size of posters? MRC wants to know what you think of its customer-education materials and ideas for improvement. Complete the survey here.