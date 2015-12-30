News Release: California Mattress Recycling Program Debuts

NEWS RELEASE

December 30, 2015

STATEWIDE MATTRESS RECYCLING PROGRAM DEBUTS IN CALIFORNIA

Allows In-State Retailers No-Cost Drop Off at Participating Recycling Facilities

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Today, California’s Mattress Stewardship Plan will take effect, making it the second state in the nation to launch a statewide recycling program for used mattresses and box springs. The program is administered by the Mattress Recycling Council (MRC), a nonprofit organization created by the mattress industry to develop and manage the state mattress recycling program mandated by law in 2013.

The law resulted from the International Sleep Products Association’s (ISPA) efforts to develop a practical and economically efficient approach to mattress recycling. Since the law was passed in 2013, MRC has worked to develop a mattress disposal solution for municipalities, mattress retailers, hotels, military facilities, universities, healthcare facilities and others throughout the state. California retailers may also make arrangements with MRC for no-cost drop off of used mattresses and box springs at an MRC-contracted recycling facility.

“The mattress industry has been focused on mattress recycling for over 20 years,” said Ryan Trainer, president of ISPA and MRC. “Through MRC, the industry has taken a positive step to protect the environment and bring all stakeholders together to create a cost-effective solution for a long-term problem.”

The program is funded through an $11 recycling fee that is collected when a new, used or renovated mattress or box spring is sold to California consumers. Consumers will notice this fee as a separate line item on their receipt. Retailers and other businesses selling mattresses will collect and remit the fees to MRC each month through a convenient online payment portal. The fees will be used to pay service providers that will transport and recycle the discarded mattresses.

The program is expected to discourage consumers from illegally dumping their used mattress by providing no-cost recycling at solid waste disposal facilities throughout the state. With the number of recycled mattresses increasing, MRC will also support market development for the reclaimed steel, foam, wood and fiber.

A similar recycling program was launched in Connecticut in May of 2015. To learn more about MRC’s programs visit MattressRecyclingCouncil.org.

About ISPA

Established in 1915, the International Sleep Products Association (ISPA) is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the growth, profitability and stature of the mattress industry. As the industry’s trade organization, ISPA is the voice of the mattress industry, representing mattress manufacturers and suppliers throughout the world.

ISPA provides a wide range of services that benefit its membership. These include exclusive industry surveys and statistics, advocacy support, educational offerings, the industry’s ISPA EXPO trade show, safety research through its Sleep Products Safety Council, consumer research and education through its Better Sleep Council, BedTimes and Sleep Savvy publications, and more.

To learn more, visit SleepProducts.org or contact info@sleepproducts.org.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

How do I explain this fee and program to my customers?

MRC has developed a receipt attachment and a customer-facing microsite (ByeByeMattress.com) that explains the fee and commonly asked questions. To place an order for receipt attachments, contact MRC Marketing Specialist Erin Bowers at ebowers@mattresscrecyclingcouncil.org or 571-482-5453.

MRC has also developed a resource library including downloadable graphics, customizable in-store print materials including posters, slick sheets and pre-written web-site and social media content.

How do I train my sales staff to speak about the fee?

At MattressRecyclingCouncil.org you will find resources including a customer Q&A document. MRC can assist in creating other training items including power point presentations, employee newsletter articles, and fact sheets for staff training manuals.

Is the point-of-sale going to be the first time the customer learns about this fee?

The customer may hear about the mattress recycling program prior to his/her visit to your store. MRC is launching a statewide public service announcement that will be placed in radio, print and outdoor media as well as supporting the campaign with online advertising. There will also be media outreach surrounding the launch of the program.

I still have questions about registering, reporting and remitting the fee.

Visit the resources area of MRCreporting.org to access registration FAQs, registration guidelines, fee policy and videos that walk you through the registration, reporting and remitting process.

You can also contact support@mattressrecyclingcouncil.org or call 1-888-646-6815.

I want to recycle mattresses through the program. How do I get started?

Interested retailers can contact our Customer Service Specialist & Retail Liaison, Paris Gholston pgholston@mattressrecyclingcouncil.org or 571-482-5429 to discuss your mattress volumes and logistical needs.

How can I find the nearest MRC-contracted recycling facility?

Retailers must deliver mattresses directly to a mattress recycling facility. Individuals may go to MattressRecyclingCouncil.org to be directed to their nearest facility.