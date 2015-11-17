California Mattress Recycling FAQ

Frequently asked questions about the California recycling program

I am a mattress retailer, and I want to be compliant with this new law and program. Where can I learn

more?



The Mattress Recycling Council has a toll-free support line, dedicated email, written guidelines and a step-by-step video to assist the mattress industry with registering through www.mrcreporting.org.

Toll-free support: 888-646-6815

Support email: support@mattressrecyclingcouncil.org

Written guidelines and video

Is the fee charged on other sleep products?

The law defines a mattress as a new, used or renovated mattress or box spring. The term does not include any mattress pads, mattress toppers, sleeping bags, pillows, car beds, carriages, baskets, dressing tables, strollers, playpens, infant carriers, lounge pads, crib bumpers, waterbeds or camping-style air mattresses, fold-out sofa beds or futons.

Do I include the fee on the sales receipt or customer invoice?

Yes, the fee must be listed as a separate line item on the sales receipt or other sales documentation provided to the customer, and it must be described as “RECYCLING FEE.”

Is the fee subject to sales tax?

Yes, the fee should be included in the total transaction amount that is subject to California sales tax.

Does MRC provide resources that will help me communicate this new law and fee to my customers?

Yes, MRC has developed information cards, in-store posters and a customer FAQ document . Information cards are provided at no-cost to every registered retailer (includes shipping and handling).

How can consumers recycle a mattress?

Consumers will continue to dispose of mattresses through traditional methods, such as municipal collection or drop-off, or retailer take-back when a new mattress is delivered. These mattresses, which previously may have gone to a landfill, now can be recycled. Consumers also may drop off discarded mattresses at designated recycling facilities at no charge.

What happens to a recycled mattress?

A mattress recycled through the Bye Bye Mattress program is deconstructed and broken into four main components—fibers, foam, steel and wood. These are used to make other new products such as filters, automotive insulation, carpet padding and more.

What types of mattresses will the California program accept for recycling?

Any mattress or box spring discarded by California consumers and businesses is eligible for recycling. However, the program will not accept: Severely damaged, wet, twisted, frozen or soiled mattresses or box springs Mattresses or box springs infested with bed bugs Mattress pads or toppers Sleeping bags Pillows Car beds Juvenile products (i.e., carriages, baskets, dressing tables, strollers, playpens, infant carriers, lounge pads or crib bumpers) Crib and bassinet mattresses Waterbeds or camping air mattresses Fold-out sofa beds Futons and furniture



I’d like to recycle mattresses I collect from my customers through the program. How do I begin?

Contact your program coordinator to discuss your expected mattress volume and logistical needs.

Northern California: Mark Patti—mpatti@mattressrecyclingcouncil.org

Southern California: Rodney Clara—rclara@mattressrecyclingcouncil.org