California’s CalRecycle Conducts Site Inspections

CalRecycle visits stores to verify that retailers are in compliance with the state’s mattress-recycling program

Staff members of California’s Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) are conducting inspections to verify that retailers and other parties are complying with the Used Mattress Recovery and Recycling Art, reports the Mattress Recycling Council, a nonprofit organization created by the mattress industry to develop and manage the state’s recycling program.

In accordance with the act, CalRecycle is mandated to enforce the provisions of the stewardship law.

Inspections include site visits to retailers, wholesalers, distributors, importers, renovators, recyclers and manufacturers that distribute, sell or offer for sale mattresses and box springs to California consumers.

Inspection focus areas

Visits are conducted at random throughout California. The following list outlines the specific information that is requested during these inspections and how you can prepare:

Proof of registration: The email you received when you created your MRCReporting.org account is sufficient proof of registration with MRC. Keep in mind that you have separate emails for each state and role you applied for. If you registered on behalf of multiple locations, be sure to distribute a copy of your documentation to each one.

Proof of fee collection: You will be asked to show that the recycling fee is a separate line item on a receipt or invoice.

Proof of remittance: A history of your submitted remittance can be found in the "Submitted Reports" area of the "Reporting" tab in your MRCReporting.org account. If you are reporting on behalf of multiple locations, you should distribute a copy of your documentation to each one. To assist you and CalRecycle, the report submission confirmation screen will remind you how to recall and save this information.

Awareness of manufacturer/brand compliance and website monitoring: Did you know CalRecycle publishes a list of registered manufacturers, brands and Uniform Registry Numbers on its website? You are required to monitor all products you have available for sale against CalRecycle.ca.gov/Mattresses. Products made by an unregistered manufacturer or that carry an unregistered brand or URN cannot be offered for sale.

The used mattress unit pickup requirement: If you deliver new mattress units, you are required to pick up used mattress units for recovery, at no additional cost to the consumer. Some exceptions apply. CalRecycle will ask what pickup services you offer.

After the inspection

Once the visit is completed, CalRecycle will send a report to the inspected location. If violations are found, CalRecycle can impose penalties up to $5,000 per day.

For more information

See the “Account Guideline”s for how to use MRCReporting.org to manage your account and retrieve information.

Questions about your inspection? Contact CalRecycle at mattressenforcement@calrecycle.ca.gov or call 916-341-6192.

For information about MRC, contact Amanda Wall, MRC marketing and communications coordinator, at awall@mattressrecyclingcouncil.org.