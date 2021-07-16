Casper Brand Now in Mattress Warehouse

Casper Sleep Inc. has added another established retailer to its growing wholesale channel. Beginning in July, Frederick, Maryland-based sleep shop chain Mattress Warehouse is flooring Casper mattresses and pillows at its 60 stores, as well as selling its products on SleepHappens.com. This brings the tally of Casper’s wholesale partners to 28, a list that includes Denver Mattress, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Sit’n Sleep and Target.

“We’re relentlessly focused on delivering a broader range of sleep solutions to consumers across the U.S. and Canada,” said Emilie Arel, Casper president and chief commercial officer. “This partnership with Mattress Warehouse is part of our strategic retail expansion with the rollout of our latest product offerings, including mattresses with Snow Technology. We’re thrilled to partner with Mattress Warehouse to continue creating new avenues for consumers to experience and discover Casper’s technologically advanced suite of sleep products.”

Mattress Warehouse President Bill Papettas said: “It’s been exciting to watch Casper grow from a startup to their current position as one of the most well-known companies in the sleep and bedding industry. They are clearly focused on making a difference in people’s lives by offering great products to help them sleep better and enjoy a healthier lifestyle.”