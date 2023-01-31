Casper to Unveil New Showroom and Innovative Product Offerings at Las Vegas Market

NEWS RELEASE | VEGAS 2023

The beloved sleep company has doubled the size of its showroom to showcase its dedication to product innovation and unbridled love of sleep.

January 24, 2023 NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sleep company Casper is pleased to announce its return to Las Vegas Market with a new showroom (Space A501,) opening January 29 – February 2, 2023 at World Market Center Las Vegas. The brand will debut two additions to its award-winning Cooling Collection™ in a new showroom inspired by Casper Labs, the company’s research and product development arm.

“It offers a unique opportunity to demonstrate the science-driven and obsessive work that goes into each of our products, ultimately bringing Casper’s Love of Sleep to life.”

The showroom will emulate the three pillars of Casper Labs’ research and development – cooling, support, and comfort – and will spotlight the brand’s product expertise and rigorous testing methods through an immersive experience. Attendees will be taken through the journey of the labs’ product development, including both digital representations and touch-and-feel materials, to explore the award-winning technology beneath the covers. The brand will also introduce Casper Snow, its new hybrid mattress featuring classic Casper comfort, now optimized with its coolest sleep technology; while the Pillow Lab will display the new Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology™, an innovative foam and fiber design paired with Casper’s signature cooling technology. Market attendees will get the first look at these new products, launching in the first half of the year.

Casper will also preview its new brand repositioning, which harkens back to its roots. As the original disruptor, the brand will bravely unveil a new, unabashed love for sleep like never before, while nodding to its keen focus on product innovation. From the moment event-goers step off the plane in Las Vegas, they will be welcomed by billboards, digital, and on-site marketing debuting the new campaign language and bold creative.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our new, interactive showroom to our industry partners and market attendees,” said Emilie Arel, President and Chief Executive Officer at Casper. “It offers a unique opportunity to demonstrate the science-driven and obsessive work that goes into each of our products, ultimately bringing Casper’s Love of Sleep to life.”

To learn more about Casper, visit Casper.com.