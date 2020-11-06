CertiPUR-US Program Launches $2,000 Sweepstakes for Online Certificate Course Takers

Complete the 20-minute course between November 2020 and March 31, 2021, to be automatically entered to win

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI –The CertiPUR-US® foam certification program has launched a cash prize sweepstakes to encourage frontline bedding professionals to deepen their knowledge of certified foam in order to provide a sales and marketing advantage.

Candidates who take the free online CertiPUR-US® Certificate of Knowledge online course between November 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, will be automatically entered to win a $1,000 cash grand prize or one of 10 $100 cash prizes. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited by law.

The online course takes only about 20 minutes to complete and provides an easy, engaging way for retail sales associates, customer service personnel and marketing teams to learn the ins and outs of the CertiPUR-US program so they can address consumer questions with confidence and credibility.

A growing number of mattress manufacturers and retailers are making course completion a requirement for their retail sales associates and other team members who are in a position to field consumer inquiries.

Nearly 4,000 people have successfully completed the course since it was developed in 2017, according to CertiPUR-US Executive Director Michael Crowell. He encourages those who have already earned their Certificate of Knowledge to retake the course as a refresher and to enter the sweepstakes.

“All of the top 20 U.S. bedding producers are using CertiPUR-US certified foam,” explains Crowell, “yet many aren’t taking advantage of the program as a marketing and sales tool.” In many cases, he explained, “when consumers ask online chat customer service personnel and in-store salespersons about the program they are told the foam is not certified when it is! That’s a lost sale.”

The online course and more details about the sweepstakes are available at www.certipur.us/certificatecourse.

Administered by a not-for-profit organization, CertiPUR-US is a certification program for flexible polyurethane foam used in bedding and upholstered furniture. Certified foams meet CertiPUR-US program standards for content, emissions and durability and are analyzed by independent, accredited testing laboratories.

