As temps rise, mattress shoppers will appreciate these chill beds

With summer heating up, mattress retailers can keep their customers cool by offering a selection of mattresses that wick away moisture and keep the sleep surface cool to the touch.

We’ve rounded up mattress introductions from the most recent furniture markets in Las Vegas and High Point, North Carolina. All of these beds are designed with channeled foams, phase-change materials and other temperature-regulating innovations.

Cool act

Jessup, Maryland-based Classic Brands keep its cool with its new PostureTemp line. The four-bed collection features ventilated memory foam and gel-infused memory foam. Topped with a geometric cover that looks like ice fragments edged in silver, PostureTemp keeps sleepers cool with phase-change technology in the fabric. The line debuted at the Winter Las Vegas Market and was shown at the Spring High Point Market. It’s been “very successful and well-received,” said Mark Owen, executive vice president. Suggested retails range from $999 to $1,999.

True Blu

Mebane, North Carolina-based Kingsdown has debuted a new iteration of its foam Blu Tek line. Kevin Damewood, executive vice president of sales and marketing, explained that the foam core uses layers of gel foam, memory foam and Carpenter Co.’s Omalon polyurethane foam to provide perfect support.

Retailing from $1,499 to $1,999 in firm, plush and luxury models, Blu Tek features five zones with microcoils in the lumbar section and uses both horizontal and vertical perforations for airflow.

Twice the comfort

The Therawrap2 pocketed-coil mattress took center stage at Princeton, New Jersey-based Therapedic International during the Spring High Point Market. Launched in January, the four models in the two-sided hybrid collection retail from $999 to $1,299 and use plenty of premium foams in the cushion layers, including a copper-gel memory foam and new high-density polyurethane foam. The panel fabrics are a high-end BekaertDeslee plush knit that uses the Waregem, Belgium-based ticking supplier’s Adaptive finish, which is described as helping to promote dryer, cooler sleeping.

Heritage feel

Tempur-Pedic, part of Lexington, Kentucky-based Tempur Sealy International Inc., has debuted a new foam called Tempur-APR. It’s used in new Tempur-ProAdapt beds ($2,799) that also introduce a new design aesthetic, cooling features and other technologies. “(Tempur-APR) provides great pressure relief and is a longer ‘ride’ or ‘melt,’ which Tempur is known for, so it’s a little bit back to our roots,” said Jill Johnson, director of marketing.

Foam-encased latex

Latex beds often fall under the luxury banner, but Landover, Maryland-based A.W. Industries Inc., a Serta licensee that also makes the proprietary Sleepwell brand, recently introduced a latex and foam bed that falls below the $1,000 price point. At $999, the SLX-900 has 2 inches of Talalay latex on top of a 7-inch foam core in a polyurethane foam encasement. Chris Theodore, territory manager, says the panel is treated with a cooling finish and embellished with a leaf design.

Chill core

The Beautyrest brand, part of Atlanta-based Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, has been promoting its Beautyrest Platinum models ($1,299 to $2,999). The 16-bed collection features innerspring and hybrid mattresses with multiple, proprietary cooling components. Hybrid beds use the brand’s PressureSense hybrid support system. In a checkerboard pattern, it alternates the company’s pocket coil springs with unusual Pocketed Memory Foam.

High-end hybrid

Southerland Inc. offers the luxury Evolution group ($1,799 to $2,999). The hybrid beds pair zoned, pocketed coils with premium foams, gel and phase-change material. “(In addition to) the comfort of a quilt top on a hybrid bed, Evolution features nearly every type of technology available in the bedding category today,” said Bryan Smith, president and chief executive officer of the Nashville-based mattress maker.

Fashion forward

Symbol Mattress, a manufacturer based in Richmond, Virginia, has freshened the looks of Sleep Fresh, its climate-controlled mattress collection ($2,500 to $4,500). Introduced in 2016, the beds use Gentherm Climate Zone technology to move warm or cool air through the mattress all night long.

Bed for all seasons

Boston-based mattress licensing group Spring Air International has revamped its Four Seasons collection ($1,299 to $1,499). The beds have a reversible zippered panel with a phase-change material on one side for warmer months and a flocked “teddy bear” fabric on the other for cooler months, said Rion Morgenstern, president and chief executive officer of Spring Air licensee Pleasant Mattress, which is based in Fresno, California.