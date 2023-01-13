City of Hope and International Home Furnishings Industry plan for productive 2023

A continuing partnership that yields impactful results to benefit cancer research.

LOS ANGELES — As the furniture industry and City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, strengthen and solidify their philanthropic partnership to accelerate cancer research discovery and broaden access to leading-edge care, both organizations share the success of the nearly 60-year collaboration and how to continue the momentum in 2023.

The International Home Furnishings Industry (IHFI) group formed in 1965 is one of City of Hope’s first industry-based chapters and premier fundraising groups that encompasses retailers, manufacturers, sales representatives, suppliers and associated service providers.

City of Hope is a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and a leader in bone marrow transplantation and immunotherapy such as CAR T cell therapy. City of Hope’s translational research and personalized treatment protocols have advanced care for people throughout the world with cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.

Critical to the success of this partnership are two signature events: the Spirit of Life® Celebration & Award Dinner held during the April High Point Market in North Carolina and the West Coast Golf & Tennis Tournament each June in Coto de Caza, California. Additional local events, retail sales events and product benefits have resulted in nearly $100 million raised for innovative medical research and quality patient care that saves lives.

The Spirit of Life Celebration recognizes industry leaders each year for their outstanding professional and philanthropic contributions at the Spirit of LifeAward Dinner. This prestigious award is presented to individuals who exemplify the ideals and values that have guided City of Hope for more than a century, and whose professional and humanitarian accomplishments are worthy of celebration. Recipients of the Spirit of LifeAward include a broad range of leaders from the world of business, entertainment, science and philanthropy. See past honorees.

The West Coast Golf & Tennis Tournament began in the early ‘90s. Rick Powell, who founded Powell Company with his father, Larry Powell, has since spearheaded the tournament since 1992 to become one of City of Hope’s top-grossing annual events. Over its lifetime, the event has raised more than $19 million to advance cures and treatment innovation. See past honorees.

“Through its fundraising efforts, the furniture industry is committed to impacting change in the realm of cancer research and raising awareness and critical resources for the lifesaving therapies that City of Hope provides. Both organizations share a common goal of benefiting humanity by improving the lives of people who are living through and beyond cancer,” said Sharon Joyce, vice president in the Office of Philanthropy at City of Hope. Joyce has worked at the nonprofit for 27 years.

To learn more about the partnership between the furniture industry and City of Hope, and to support upcoming events, visit CityofHope.org/IHFI. For more information, contact Loren Boyko at 626-222-9764 or send an email to furniture@coh.org.

About City of Hope

City of Hope’s mission is to deliver the cures of tomorrow to the people who need them today. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. As an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, City of Hope brings a uniquely integrated model to patients, spanning cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and innovation initiatives. Research and technology developed at City of Hope has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. A leader in bone marrow transplantation and immunotherapy, such as CAR T cell therapy, City of Hope’s personalized treatment protocols help advance cancer care throughout the world. With a goal of expanding access to the latest discoveries and leading-edge care to more patients, families and communities, City of Hope’s growing national system includes its main Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California and Cancer Treatment Centers of America. City of Hope’s affiliated family of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHopeTM. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.