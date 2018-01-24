Come out and play in the Ante4Autism poker tournament during Las Vegas Market

WHAT

This is the 10th annual Ante4Autism poker tournament which, to date, has raised more than $427K. Event proceeds are donated to leading charities that focus on supporting research into autism spectrum disorders and the individuals and families affected by the condition. Find more information at Ante4Autism.com.

WHERE

Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino, Downtown Las Vegas

WHEN

Sunday, Jan. 27

6 p.m. – Doors open

7 p.m. – Shuffle up and deal

Erik Seidel, Elite Professional Poker player from Vegas will play in 10th Annual Ante4autism event!

Brooklyn Bedding, Michael Alan Furniture & Design, Joyce Cassen, Amber Engine sponsor!

1/24/18 event update: Nicholas Gonzalez, lead actor in the top-rated ABC-TV series “The Good Doctor,” which features an autistic surgical resident, is flying in to play.

Las Vegas, January 23rd, 2018: Erik Seidel, who has won 8 World Series of Poker bracelets, a World Poker Tour event and has live earnings in excess of $26 Million playing poker will be playing in the Ante4autism event! He was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 2010. Founder Doug Krinsky said “Co-Hosts were elated to hear that Erik had committed to play in the 10th Annual Ante4autism event.” In addition, Brooklyn Bedding ($2,500 Platinum), Joyce Cassen, MD ($1,000 Gold sponsor), Amber Engine ($500 Silver) and Michael Alan Furniture & Design ($250 Bronze) sign on as sponsors. PureCare has made a donation of $1,000 in merchandise as well.

Ante4autism will welcome many other celebrity stars: Jacqueline & Chris Laurita – “Real Housewives of New Jersey”, Torrie Hart – TV series “Speechless”, Ricardo Lagunda – BMX fame, Erik Aude – TV series “Greys Anatomy” & movie “American Sniper”, Joe Sobalo Jr. – TV series “Mike and Molly” & “NCIS”, Nick Tate – Movies “Killer Elite” & “Hook”, and David Marciano – Showtime series “Homeland”. The inspiration behind the Ante4autism event – Michael Krinsky (Diagnosed with Autism at 4) will make an appearance with his 19-year old twin brother Eric and mom Kelly Krinsky. In addition, CEO and Senior Provost of Touro University Nevada and former Congresswoman Shelley Berkley is expected to say a few words to the crowd at the 10th Annual event. Players can still sign up at Ante4autism.com and get there early. Doors open at 6 and the event starts at 7 PM.

The 10th Annual Ante4autism event presented by Leggett & Platt Inc. will once again donate all net proceeds from the event to 5 Autism related charities. The charities this year are: The Paula and Anthony Rich Center for Autism at Youngstown State University, Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities at the Touro University Nevada, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus – Center for Autism Spectrum Disorders, Autism Speaks, and the National Autism Association – Southeast Ohio Chapter (NAASEO). Information on all 5 charities can be found on the web site: Ante4autism.com.

Joining presenting $15,000 sponsor Leggett & Platt as sponsors are: $10,000 Final Table sponsor – Symbol Mattress, $10,000 Double Diamond sponsors – Ashley Furniture and the Furniture First national buying group, $5,000 Diamond sponsors – Restonic, Sauder Woodworking Co., Karl & Cathi Glassman, Protect-A-Bed, Eclipse International & Eastman House, $2,500 Platinum sponsor – Brooklyn Bedding, A. Lava & Son, High Risk Pregnancy Center of Las Vegas, Planned Furniture Promotions, $1,000 Gold sponsors – Joyce Cassen, MD, Customatic, Roger Magowitz, Malouf, Corsicana Mattress Company, Angelique Clark, Elfa International, Coconis Furniture, Mantua Manufacturing, Shari & Kevin Wagner, Myra Stone – Ashley Marketing Specialist, Custom Fundraising Solutions, Big Sandy Superstores and BoxDrop Mattress & Furniture Direct, $500 Silver sponsors – Amber Engine, Janet Pickett & Jim Ruwe, Gary Fazio, David Deye, Jones Fiber, Richmond Furniture Gallery, Devan Chemicals, Cranes Mattress Superstore, Larry McKay, and Maxime Knitting and $250 Bronze sponsors – Michael Alan Furniture & Design, Englander, Great American and Kevin Toman.

Co-Hosts would like to thank the following companies and individuals that have donated items to our auction or are helping with the logistics of the event: PureCare, Protect-A-Bed, Malouf, Huffman Koos, Visionary Sleep, Leggett & Platt, Al Adler, The Layout Company, Retail Marketing Group, Dan Phillips and Serta.

Sponsorships and donations can be made any time prior to the event by contacting Founder, Doug Krinsky at Ante4autism@aol.com, or 614-554-0802 or at Ante4autism.com.

In addition, there will be great entertainment items, jewelry and sports paraphernalia at the silent auction and live auction the evening of the event.

Co-Hosts for the event: Karina Jett – Real Estate Mogul & Professional Poker Player: Allen Parvizian – APAR Management, LLC: Myra Stone – Ashley Marketing Specialist: Randy Coconis – Coconis Furniture; Stuart Carlitz – Eclipse International & Eastman House; Mike McQuiston & Phil Miner – Symbol Mattress; Jerry Williams – BoxDrop Mattress & Furniture; Anthony Mehran – Huffman Koos Furniture; Joseph Amato – Rock N Roll City Mattress and Doug Krinsky – Brooklyn Bedding.

Autism spectrum disorders are diagnosed in 1 in 68 children in the United States, and 1 in 42 boys. It is important we continue to help all the families impacted by Autism in any way.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR NOW: We hope to see everyone at the 10th Annual Ante4autism poker tournament at the Golden Nugget, Saturday, January, 27th, 2018!

