Commercial Volume Pickup Launches

MRC increases California retailers’ access to no-cost recycling with program providing containers, transportation and recycling of discarded mattresses

This month, California retailers can begin requesting pickup of their used bedding units through the Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress program. The new Commercial Volume Pickup Program provides no-cost containers, transportation and recycling of the discarded mattresses and foundations.

To be eligible for these services, retailers must be registered with MRC, collecting and remitting the recycling fee properly, and have at least 100 units to recycle. Retailers that are collecting 100 units or more within a month may arrange for regular transportation and may request a permanent storage container, provided adequate space is available on the store’s property.

“Retail participation is vital to the success of MRC’s Bye Bye Mattress program,” said Joy Broussard, MRC’s program and logistics coordinator, who will be assisting California retailers interested in receiving these services. “By taking on the costs retailers normally incur for storing and transporting these mattresses, we are making recycling a more realistic and attractive option.”

Since MRC’s Bye Bye Mattress program began in California, nearly 4 million mattresses have been recycled. Nearly one-third of those units are a result of retailers delivering them to MRC-contracted recyclers, with the number of units increasing 14% in 2017 from 2016. Now that retailers have more options to access the program, MRC anticipates seeing continued gains in retail volume.

“An important objective of the program is to provide California retailers convenient access to mattress recyclers,” said Justine Fallon, MRC’s operations manager. “We encourage all store owners to contact us to see how we can help them.”

In addition to supporting retailers with storage and transportation of units, MRC is working to increase the number of no-cost drop-off sites that accept commercial volume. It’s also refreshing the Bye Bye Mattress homepage to better serve retailers and help them identify their nearest location.

If you are interested in recycling with MRC’s Bye Bye Mattress program in California or have questions about qualifying for the Commercial Volume Pickup services, contact Broussard at jbroussard@mattressrecyclingcouncil.org or visit MattressRecyclingCouncil.org.