Connecticut Mattress Recycling Off To Strong Start

The first state mattress-recycling program took effect in Connecticut in May. Six months into the program, here are some of the results:
- Ninety towns and 65 other entities (retailers, nonprofits, boarding schools, a submarine base, etc.) have enrolled in the program.
- In the first five months, the Mattress Recycling Council has kept nearly 50,000 mattresses out of landfills.
- When mattresses are recycled, steel is the largest component.
Here’s a look at how the mattress materials break down:
- Steel 59%
- Fiber 13%
- Foam 13%
- Waste 12%
- Wood 3%