Sleep Savvy

the magazine for sleep products professionals

Connecticut Mattress Recycling Off To Strong Start

by

Connecticut Mattress Recycling Off To Strong StartThe first state mattress-recycling program took effect in Connecticut in May. Six months into the program, here are some of the results:

  • Ninety towns and 65 other entities (retailers, nonprofits, boarding schools, a submarine base, etc.) have enrolled in the program.
  • When mattresses are recycled, steel is the largest component.

Here’s a look at how the mattress materials break down:

  • Steel 59%
  • Fiber 13%
  • Foam 13%
  • Waste 12%
  • Wood 3%

Related Posts