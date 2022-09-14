Corsicana and Englander Renew Partnership

Corsicana Mattress Co. and Englander will continue their partnership following the recently approved acquisition of Corsicana assets by Blue Torch.

Eric Rhea, left, chief executive officer of Corsicana, and Mark Kinsley, right, president and chief executive officer of Englander

Dallas-based Corsicana has renewed its commitment to producing and promoting the Englander brand, which it acquired in April 2021 when it purchased Symbol Mattress, formerly a partial owner of Englander, based in Denton, Texas.

“Englander is a strong national brand that is very important to us. It has a long history of innovation, quality products and customer loyalty that are all highly valued in our industry,” said Eric Rhea, chief executive officer of Corsicana. “Our customers want to sell brands they know and trust. Going forward, Englander will be a prominent part of our portfolio.”

Corsicana filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in June. Late last month, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas approved the sale of Corsicana to creditor Blue Torch, the company listed in the original Chapter 11 filing.

“Through the restructuring process, it became clear that Corsicana and its leadership team are focused on building and expanding the Englander brand,” said Mark Kinsley, president and chief executive officer of Englander. “Our national footprint, extensive product offerings and robust marketing support uniquely position our group to serve retailers seeking better products with bigger margins.”

Corsicana officials said Blue Torch is committed to building the business, and the restructuring will allow Corsicana to focus on its core customers while maximizing the strength of the Englander brand.