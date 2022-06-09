Corsicana Delivers “Value” Solutions for AVB/BrandSource

Corsicana Mattress Company has created a comprehensive program with BrandSource to support its value bedding segment by adding the company’s Sleep Inc. and American Bedding line-ups.

“We are extremely excited about this new strategic partnership with BrandSource,” said Scott Miller, vice president of Corsicana’s contract division. “They have exceptional resources, experience and talent to help retailers be competitive in the marketplace.”

BrandSource, a division of North American buying group AVB, encompasses more than 5,000 independent appliance, furniture, mattress and electronics retailers. Together, they represent an estimated $25 billion in purchasing power and receive a comprehensive program of rebates, bonuses, co-op funding and product discounts.

The family of brands that are a part of the program includes Sleep Inc., American Bedding and Symbol, SleepFresh and Tommie Copper. The product assortment encompasses foam, innerspring, copper, hybrid, luxury and bed-in-a-box options.

“This is a tremendous partnership for us and an ideal fit because they were seeking a supplier with a national footprint that could consistently deliver in the value segment with price points of $999 and under, which is unquestionably Corsicana’s sweet spot,” Miller said. “Across the country, independent brick-and-mortar dealers competing with big-box and online-only retailers need quality products at aggressive price points to compete. They especially need a reliable supplier they can depend on to deliver those products quickly and consistently.”

Representatives of the Corsicana, Texas-based company will work with retailers to tailor merchandising strategies and supply collateral to support sales, including compelling point-of-purchase materials, specification cards and photography.

“BrandSource is extremely enthusiastic about the partnership with Corsicana, a nationally recognized market leader in value-priced mattresses,” said Michael Posa, general manager of home furnishings at AVB BrandSource. “The program and platform that Corsicana and BrandSource have developed is simple, seamless and profitable for our member dealers.”

While the products available to BrandSource members span the breadth of Corsicana’s family of brands, Miller said he expects the American Bedding products to figure heavily in many of the retailers’ core assortments as the partnership progresses.

“The American Bedding brand started in 1939 and has steadily gained traction as a consumer brand even though we have not advertised it nationally,” he said. “Consumers now are responding to its Made-in-the-USA story and recognize that these mattresses offer quality craftsmanship without a premium price tag, and I believe that will be a compelling story for the AVB/BrandSource retailers.”