Corsicana Will Expand Flagship American Bedding Collection

NEWS RELEASE | VEGAS 2023

12 New SKUs broaden reach from $499 to $1,499 in move to appeal to consumers in all price ranges.

IRVING, TEXAS — Corsicana Mattress Company is adding to its flagship American Bedding brand, broadening its offerings to include 12 new mattresses in price points ranging from $499 to $1,499 at retail in queen size. The widening of the assortment is part of the company’s strategy of making American Bedding more accessible to a larger audience of customers. The new products will be unveiled at the Winter Las Vegas Market later this month.

According to Eric Rhea, chief executive officer, the move is in response to dealer requests for expanded price points under the American Bedding label to reach a broader range of consumers.

“The American Bedding line has always resonated with value-oriented consumers and our independent brick-and-mortar dealers because of its made in the USA message. They have come to rely on the brand’s appeal with their customers and we wanted to help them reach a broader range of consumers by adding new price points and features to the collection,” he said.

Featuring various combinations of specialty foams and gels, micro coils and Quantum Edge® zoned pocketed coils, all of the new American Bedding models also offer custom-milled covers. Retails at the top of the line are expected to range from $1,200 to $1,400 in queen.

With three beds, the new American Bedding Ultimate Luxury Centerpiece Collection, for example, offers 15-inch quilted tops with plush, luxury firm and firm comfort levels, with essential gel and CloudComfort™ layers, Serene® silhouette foam, medium and firm SupportSense™ Foam, one-inch micro coils, and eight-inch Quantum Edge® Pocketed Coils.

The collection also includes pillow-top, Euro-top and tight-top models, with the top-of-the-line hybrid featuring Elate® foam infused with copper, silver and graphite. Retails in the mid-tier offerings range from $600 to $800 in queen. A 12-inch pillowtop features 360-degree foam encasement coupled with the Balance Spring™ Support System, and retails from $400 to $500 in queen.

Corsicana is also featuring a $499 Market Special in queen, the Euro Top 2000+, available while supplies last. The mattress features the Spring Ease ™ Support System with more than 2,000 coils encased in foam to ensure airflow, breathability, temperature regulation and consistent support across the entire sleep surface. The bed includes a layer of micro coils for personalized contouring and an ultra-responsive feel and is designed with covers that accelerate moisture wicking and absorption, layers of soft OmniSense™ and SupportSense™ foams for fast response and resistance to body impressions, and OmniSense™ silhouette foam to reduce partner disturbance. All foams are Certi-PUR-US® certified and made without harmful chemicals.

Founded in 1971 in Corsicana, Texas, Corsicana Mattress operates eight factories across the country and has become one of the mattress industry’s largest manufacturers. The company offers a full range of products that feature the latest in sleep technology, including innerspring, memory foam and hybrid models. The company also has a mattress-in-a-box line that simplifies delivery. Corsicana leverages its national manufacturing presence to provide industry-leading quality, value, delivery, and customer service. Its mission is to provide hard-working Americans with innovative and affordable sleep products that improve their quality of life.