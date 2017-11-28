Sleep Savvy will begin posting weekly rest suggestions in December from Terry Cralle for retailers and retail sales associates to share with customers

Beginning Dec. 1, be sure to check Sleep Savvy’s social media platforms each Friday for advice on getting a good night’s sleep from sleep expert Terry Cralle. Feel free to share her suggestions with your customers through your own social media sites, advertising or conversations with shoppers. You can find them out at Facebook.com/SleepSavvyMagazine and on Twitter @sleepsavvymag.

The suggestions are intended to promote good sleep habits and the importance of a quality mattress in getting quality rest.

Based in Fairfax, Virginia, Cralle is a registered nurse, certified clinical sleep educator, and health and wellness spokeswoman. She frequently represents the Better Sleep Council, the consumer-education arm of the International Sleep Products Association. Cralle also is the co-author of two books, “Sleeping Your Way to the Top” and “Snoozby and the Great Big Bedtime Battle.” Visit her website at TerryCralle.com.