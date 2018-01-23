Culp Home Fashions introduces new line of bedding accessories

News release written by Culp Inc. and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy.

High Point, N.C. (January 19, 2018) – Leading mattress ticking company, Culp Home Fashions, a division of Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP), announced today it has entered the bedding accessories category, including mattress pads and protectors. This new product line is being offered under the brand name “Comfort Supply Company by Culp”. The company is debuting its initial offerings at the upcoming 2018 Las Vegas Market being held January 28 to February 1, 2018, in showroom B-1028.

With its expansive vertical platform, Culp Home Fashions offers a “speed to market” alternative going directly to bedding accessory retailers that is unlike anything else available on the market. Comfort Supply Company by Culp will include both “Made in USA” finished products, as well as globally sourced items produced through Culp’s expansive global platform. All products will be manufactured at Culp Home Fashions’ facilities.

“Comfort Supply Company by Culp will introduce a highly stylized, design-driven element to products in this category,” said Iv Culp, president of Culp Home Fashions. “Many of our products will offer special features, bringing exclusive benefits to the bedding accessories category.”

Home textiles professional, Kyle Borreggine, recently joined Culp Home Fashions and will lead the company’s foray into the bedding accessories market.

Borreggine commented, “The potential of what we can bring to the market is unique, and I am excited to be a part of this opportunity.”

“We are pleased to have someone with Kyle’s experience, enthusiasm, and knowledge of the category lead the charge for us,” said Michael Cottonaro, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Culp Home Fashions.

Culp, Inc. is one of the world’s largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp’s manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has operations located in the United States, Canada, China and Haiti.

