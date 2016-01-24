Customatic Adjustable Bedz Moves Into Mattresses

NEWS RELEASE

Customatic Adjustable Bedz Making Move Into Mattresses

NATICK, MA – Customatic Adjustable Bedz, a retail solutions provider dedicated to the advancement of custom sleep products, announced it will unveil a new division and mattress brand, myContour, at the upcoming Winter Las Vegas Furniture Market, Jan. 24th -28th. The new line is the company’s first foray into mattresses specially designed to work with its extensive adjustable bed frame line that provides custom sleep solutions for consumers looking for a more personalized experience.

The myContour collection will feature three models, the Custom Support Technology (CST Mattress), the INSPIRE, and the Butterfly King. The new CST Mattress, provides a revolutionary mattress experience that allows consumers to adjust a mattress’ support system with the push of a button. Using a wireless hand remote, a sleeper can adjust the firmness of the support core The same way memory foam adjusts to the body in the upper comfort layers, the CST uses the patented “PostureScan” technology to provide consumers with the ability to adjust from ultra-plush to extra firm support. The CST mattress is hyper-responsive and conforms to every shape, size and body mass. PostureScan measures and calibrates by responding to the slightest pressure and cradles the body to achieve maximum, pressure-free support while allowing consumers to select personalized comfort levels.

The Butterfly King mattress is a unique sleep solution for those who share a king size bed on an adjustable bed frame, but want to avoid compromising when used with adjustable bed bases. The mattress is split at the head and foot while the center third remains adjoined to offer sleep partners the opportunity to personalize their sleep. The independent flexibility of each side of the mattress provides a single sleep surface for couples without limiting or sacrificing adjustability and individual comfort preferences.

The new INSPIRE Mattress combines latex and memory foam comfort layers that creates a very unique feel and targets today’s popular Internet offerings yet provides greater value, quality & pricing in direct comparison.

“For years the adjustable bed category has been faced with the challenge of providing customization for couples who sleep together. The solutions currently available are minimal, either offering synchronized bases to work together with a single king mattress or using two twin XL mattresses which causes a conflict for togetherness,” said Customatic Adjustable Bedz Partner Phil McCarty. “Our Butterfly King offers today’s couples a solution with a single sleep surface while providing the freedom of individual customized adjustability when desired.”

“Our new ‘myContour’ brand enhances the retail floor because it’s about opening a new doorway to explore mattress advancements that give consumers new alternatives to better fit their personalized sleeping needs,” said Customatic Adjustable Bedz Partner Phil Sherman. “We have made it possible for couples to sleep side by side and enjoy the full benefits an adjustable foundation has to offer without compromise.”

To see the expanded myContour collection series and Customatic Adjustable Bedz’s full product line-up visit their showroom in space C-1428 at the upcoming Las Vegas Market.

Customatic Adjustable Bedz is the leading pioneer of the sleep products industry and is best known for its expertise and cutting-edge innovations in adjustable bed bases. Founded in 2010 by industry veterans Phil McCarty and Phil Sherman, today the company distributes products internationally through strong partnerships with top-name mattress manufacturers, leading distributors and major specialty sleep retailers. Customatic Adjustable Bedz is headquartered in Natick, MA, and operates in 344,000-square foot manufacturing facilities in Taiwan. For more information, visit http://customaticbedz.com.

Contact:

Russell Pagano

Steinreich Communications

(201) 498-1600

rpagano@scompr.com

###