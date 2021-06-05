Customatic Adjustable Launched



The DreamFlex base from Customatic Technologies is packed with so many premium features, it makes adjustable base step-up sales easy, the company says.

Customatic Technologies unveiled the DreamFlex adjustable base, targeting premium price points, at the Las Vegas Market in April. The base is packed with features designed to “deliver the sleep of your dreams,” the company said in a news release.

DreamFlex offers independent head and foot adjustability, USB ports, wireless remote, underbed safety lighting and adjustable legs. In addition, it has a fully adjustable lumbar region; head tilt; dual massage in a variety of sensations; a gentle wake-to-massage feature; and a built-in, Bluetooth-enabled speaker system.

“We see the DreamFlex as a strong addition for any retail showroom,” said Phil Sherman, president of the Natick, Massachusetts-based company. “It will be an easy story to tell, making it at an easy upgrade that customers will recognize and choose. The DreamFlex is the simple answer to step-up sales and (improving) the sleep experience.”