Danican Unveils Private-Label Program

NEWS RELEASE

DANICAN MAKES PRIVATE LABELING EASY FOR U.S. RETAILERS

Retailers Do Not Need to Be a National Chain to Have Their Own Brand

ATASCADERO, CA, Jan. 12, 2016—EverRest Inc., dba Danican, the US subsidiary of EverRest ApS, based in Aahrus, Denmark now offers their expertise in private label manufacturing for a collection of superior-quality bed products, including bed pillows, mattresses, mattress toppers and protectors for mattresses and pillows. With over 15 years of manufacturing expertise, Danican provides everything retailers need to create their own lines of bed products. Danican provides the research and development, production and quality control at a great value.

Retailers can create their own line of pillows, mattresses, protectors and sheets at higher margins than they may have buying branded products. This can also strengthen their and help them differentiate from competitors. The retailer has approval of product name, packaging, product design and delivery date, and Danican makes it happen.

Danican provides the best price and quality in the market. All products are OekoTex® certified, using the most current technology available.

Danican has been providing private label bedding products to retailers in more than 30 countries around the world. “We continually provide progressive, advanced technology in the contemporary Scandinavian design and construction of our products” states Thomas Frismodt, CEO of Danican.

Retailers are invited to book an appointment with a member of the Danican team at the Las Vegas Market in January 2016. Interested parties can contact Jerry Mihaic at 805-559-0358 to schedule a meeting.

About Danican

Danican, which is a contraction of the words Danish and American, is a Danish-based producer and designer of innovative bed products since the year 2000. Danican distributes its highly advanced mattresses, pillows and protectors in more than 30 countries around the world. Danican’s parent company, EverRest ApS has sales offices in Denmark, Spain, and the U.S. as well as production facilities in Europe and China. In 2012, Thomas Frismodt started distribution in North America from the Atascadero, California US headquarters.

Contact

To learn more about Danican, please contact

Thomas Frismodt, CEO cell: +1 805.769.6992

8784 Plata Lane, Unit B

Atascadero, CA 93422

Thomas Frismodt cell: +1 805.769.6992 email tfr@danican.com

Jerry Mihaic cell: +1 805.559.0352 email: yjm@danican.com

Office +1 805.952.3002

www.danican.com

###