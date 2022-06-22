Diamond Mattress and Sit ‘n Sleep Launch CloudTech

Mattress producer Diamond Mattress and bedding retailer Sit ‘n Sleep have partnered for the chain to carry Cloudtech, a five-model mattress collection designed by the Compton, California-based manufacturer.

While the collection debuted in March at the 37-store chain, Diamond officials said it will be available to other select, qualifying retailers to protect distribution for all Cloudtech retail partners.

“Cloudtech is significantly outperforming top brands on the floor because it has a real luxury look and feel, with technology that consumers want and can easily understand at an accessible price point,” said Patrick Wolf, Diamond vice president of sales and education.

Cloudtech features layers of cooling elements for comfort and thermoregulation to promote sleep uninterrupted by heat build-up and tossing and turning. Available in three distinct feels, the Nimbus models include a tri-zoned Technogel cooling gel layer in between graphene memory foam.

Technogel’s naturally high thermal conductivity disperses heat away from the body, and the grid design further promotes airflow and breathability for a cooler, deeper sleep, according to the news release.

Cloudtech represents Diamond’s first partnership with Sit ‘n Sleep. In its first 90 days, the collection climbed to the Top 10 of all programs for the 80-year-old family-owned mattress manufacturer, according to a news release.